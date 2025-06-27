Emma Raducanu to meet teenager Mimi Xu in 2025 Wimbledon clash

Emma Raducanu has been drawn against British teenager Mimi Xu in a highly anticipated first-round match at the 2025 Wimbledon.
The world No. 38 missed out on a championship seeding and has been handed a tough bracket.
If Emma beats the 17-year-old, she will either face 2023 champion Marketa Vondrousova or 32nd seed McCartney Kessler, who won the Nottingham Open last week, in the third round.
Furthermore, if things work out in her favour, the 22-year-old could potentially face world number one Aryna Sabalenka in the third round.
Other British teenagers – Hannah Klugman and Mika Stojsavljevic – have also been handed tough draws against seeded players.
Hannah will face Canadian 29th seed Leylah Fernandez, who was beaten by Emma in the 2021 US Open.
While Mika, the US Open junior champion, will be standing against Ashlyn Kruegar, the American 31st seed, on the court.
The 2025 Wimbledon will be a tough battle for all 10 British women, as half of them are set to go head-to-head against seeded players.
On the other hand, Emma Raducanu's male counterpart, Jack Draper, who led a total of 23 British players in the singles draw with Emma, has been pitted against Argentina's Sebastian Baez.
If he succeeds, Jack will have the seven-time champion Novak Djokovic as a potential quarter-final opponent at Wimbledon.
Notably, the grass court Grand Slam will begin at the All England Club on Monday, June 30, 2025.