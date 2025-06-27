Emma Raducanu to meet teenager Mimi Xu in 2025 Wimbledon clash

Half of the British women players have been set to go against seeded players at the 2025 Wimbledon championship

  • by Web Desk
  • |
Emma Raducanu to meet teenager Mimi Xu in 2025 Wimbledon clash
Emma Raducanu to meet teenager Mimi Xu in 2025 Wimbledon clash

Emma Raducanu has been drawn against British teenager Mimi Xu in a highly anticipated first-round match at the 2025 Wimbledon.

The world No. 38 missed out on a championship seeding and has been handed a tough bracket.

If Emma beats the 17-year-old, she will either face 2023 champion Marketa Vondrousova or 32nd seed McCartney Kessler, who won the Nottingham Open last week, in the third round.

Furthermore, if things work out in her favour, the 22-year-old could potentially face world number one Aryna Sabalenka in the third round.

Other British teenagers – Hannah Klugman and Mika Stojsavljevic – have also been handed tough draws against seeded players.

Hannah will face Canadian 29th seed Leylah Fernandez, who was beaten by Emma in the 2021 US Open.

While Mika, the US Open junior champion, will be standing against Ashlyn Kruegar, the American 31st seed, on the court.

The 2025 Wimbledon will be a tough battle for all 10 British women, as half of them are set to go head-to-head against seeded players.

On the other hand, Emma Raducanu's male counterpart, Jack Draper, who led a total of 23 British players in the singles draw with Emma, has been pitted against Argentina's Sebastian Baez.

If he succeeds, Jack will have the seven-time champion Novak Djokovic as a potential quarter-final opponent at Wimbledon.

Notably, the grass court Grand Slam will begin at the All England Club on Monday, June 30, 2025. 

Read more : Sports
Justin Tucker suspended for 10 weeks over inappropriate behaviour claims
Justin Tucker suspended for 10 weeks over inappropriate behaviour claims
NFL has announced penalty for Justin Tucker after he was accused for inappropriate behaviour during massage sessions
Lando Norris reflects on Canada collision with teammate Oscar Piastri
Lando Norris reflects on Canada collision with teammate Oscar Piastri
McLaren's drivers Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri are gearing up for Austrian Grand Prix after collision on the Canadian circuit
Carlos Alcaraz vs Jannik Sinner: Taylor Fritz names tougher opponent
Carlos Alcaraz vs Jannik Sinner: Taylor Fritz names tougher opponent
Taylor Fritz reveals name of his 'harder' opponent between Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz
Cristiano Ronaldo shares bold message after signing new Al Nassr deal
Cristiano Ronaldo shares bold message after signing new Al Nassr deal
Cristiano Ronaldo begins ‘new chapter’ as he signs two-year deal with Al Nassr
Angel Reese breaks silence after ending Chicago Sky losing streak
Angel Reese breaks silence after ending Chicago Sky losing streak
Chicago Sky end three-game losing streak with strong win over Los Angeles Sparks
LeBron James' wife Savannah James shares 'basic' struggles on social media
LeBron James' wife Savannah James shares 'basic' struggles on social media
Savannah James has recently launched her own skincare research-backed brand, Reframe Beauty
Jannik Sinner on being world No. 1: 'I make my history for myself'
Jannik Sinner on being world No. 1: 'I make my history for myself'
The Italian tennis player Jannik Sinner has been holding the world No. 1 rank for 54 consecutive weeks
Yang Hansen makes history as first Chinese NBA first-round pick since 2007
Yang Hansen makes history as first Chinese NBA first-round pick since 2007
Portland Trail Blazers has shocked the 2025 NBA Draft with an unexpected first-round pick
Emma Raducanu crashes out of Eastbourne after shocking loss to Maya Joint
Emma Raducanu crashes out of Eastbourne after shocking loss to Maya Joint
May Joint has qualified to play in a Grand Slam tournament Wimbledon for the first time in her career
Cristiano Ronaldo bids farewell to Pioli as Al-Nassr hunt new manager
Cristiano Ronaldo bids farewell to Pioli as Al-Nassr hunt new manager
Pioli became the new Al-Nassr coach in September last year, after Luis Castro was removed
Lionel Messi reaches new career milestone Cristiano Ronaldo can never match
Lionel Messi reaches new career milestone Cristiano Ronaldo can never match
Messi’s Inter Miami advances to Round of 16 at the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup after a tie with Palmeiras
High school track meet stabbing: Texas teen charged with first-degree murder
High school track meet stabbing: Texas teen charged with first-degree murder
Austin Metcalf was fatally stabbed while attending a school track meet in Frisco, Texas