Angel Reese slams Los Angeles Sparks after heated run-in with Rickea Jackson

Chicago Sky's Angel Reese criticises the Los Angeles Sparks for not drafting Kamilla Cardoso last year

Angel Resse criticises the Los Angeles Sparks for their 2024 WNBA Draft decision after a heated argument with Rickea Jackson during the match.

According to The Mirror, after the Chicago Sky finally ended its three-game losing streak earlier this week after beating Los Angeles 97-86, Reese opened a taunt on the Sparks.

Kamilla Cardoso also showed phenomenal performance for her team with the most points on the floor, 27.

After the Rose BC player taunted Sparks for not drafting Cardoso in the 2024 WNBA Draft, she told reporters, “My teammates did a great job finding me today. And (the Sparks) didn't pick her at No. 2. We got lucky."

Praising her teammate, she added, “Obviously, this is the last week before All-Star voting, and Kamilla, she should be an All-Star. This is her first year, she could have gotten it last year (if it weren't for injury), she should be an All-Star this year.”

The 23-year-old whose performance was under scrutiny recorded a double-double with 18 points and 17 rebounds during the Tuesday clash at Wintrust Centre.

She also has a heated exchange with Jackson after she tangles with Sky’s Rebecca Allen during the first quarter.

Resse stepped in to defend her teammate by pushing Jackson and exchanged heated words with her.

Chicago Sky will now again face Los Angeles Sparks at their home next week.

