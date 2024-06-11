Trending

Lindsay Hubbard faces huge financial loss after Carl Radke cancels wedding

Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke got engaged in August 2022 during the seventh season of 'Summer House'

  • by Web Desk
  • June 11, 2024
Lindsay Hubbard, Carl Radke lose THIS amount of money amid wedding cancellation
Lindsay Hubbard faces huge financial loss after Carl Radke cancels wedding

Lindsay Hubbard has dished details on the financial loss she faced after her ex fiancé, Carl Radke, called off their wedding in August 2024. 

The Summer House alum recently appeared on the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast, in which she highlighted the financial strains of calling off a wedding.

"I lost $25 to $30,000 in wedding deposits before the cancelation," Lindsay revealed, "Now he had to pay a lot of cancelation fees, especially since he waited so long."

Lindsay also shared that she had a “lawyer discussion” with Carl to discuss the amount he owes her now but the duo didn't disclose their exact agreement.

On the other hand, Carl previously mentioned the lack of communication with his estranged fiancée before he cancelled the wedding.

"We continue to trigger each other and I don't want to live like that," Carl confessed in another episode.

He noted, "We are supposed to be married in two and a half months and I'm not ready to do that. I don't feel comfortable.”

Carl Radke explained that he’s “hurt and unhappy” and even though they are trying to make their relationship work, he can’t see any improvements.

For the unversed, the pair got engaged in August 2022 after dating for a few months.

Oprah Winfrey chooses ‘Familairis’ by David Wroblewski for her book club

Oprah Winfrey chooses ‘Familairis’ by David Wroblewski for her book club
Lindsay Hubbard faces huge financial loss after Carl Radke cancels wedding

Lindsay Hubbard faces huge financial loss after Carl Radke cancels wedding
Taylor Swift’s heartfelt gesture for a fan made Steve Carell a ‘swiftie’

Taylor Swift’s heartfelt gesture for a fan made Steve Carell a ‘swiftie’
Joe Jonas romancing new divorced actress Laila Abdallah

Joe Jonas romancing new divorced actress Laila Abdallah

Trending News

Joe Jonas romancing new divorced actress Laila Abdallah
Courteney Cox recreates viral dance from Bruce Springsteen video: Watch
Joe Jonas romancing new divorced actress Laila Abdallah
Donald Trump makes bold statement about Taylor Swift
Joe Jonas romancing new divorced actress Laila Abdallah
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck put Beverly Hills home up for sale amid marital woes
Joe Jonas romancing new divorced actress Laila Abdallah
BTS RM begins countdown to military discharge in new Instagram story
Joe Jonas romancing new divorced actress Laila Abdallah
Kajol’s co-star Noor Malabika found dead from apparent suicide
Joe Jonas romancing new divorced actress Laila Abdallah
Will Sonakshi Sinha marry Zaheer Iqbal on June 23?
Joe Jonas romancing new divorced actress Laila Abdallah
Unidentified dead body found amid missing TV presenter Michael Mosley’s search
Joe Jonas romancing new divorced actress Laila Abdallah
BTS treats fans with unseen videos for FESTA 2024 Bang Bang Con
Joe Jonas romancing new divorced actress Laila Abdallah
Sania Mirza embarks on holy journey after Shoaib Malik's divorce
Joe Jonas romancing new divorced actress Laila Abdallah
World Ocean Day: Salma Hayek joins global celebration with special wish
Joe Jonas romancing new divorced actress Laila Abdallah
BTS' Jungkook's 'Never Let Go' smashes iTunes Charts worldwide
Joe Jonas romancing new divorced actress Laila Abdallah
Penn Badgley praises Ariana Grande for electrifying ‘The Boy Is Mine’ collaboration