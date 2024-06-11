Lindsay Hubbard faces huge financial loss after Carl Radke cancels wedding

Lindsay Hubbard has dished details on the financial loss she faced after her ex fiancé, Carl Radke, called off their wedding in August 2024.
The Summer House alum recently appeared on the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast, in which she highlighted the financial strains of calling off a wedding.
"I lost $25 to $30,000 in wedding deposits before the cancelation," Lindsay revealed, "Now he had to pay a lot of cancelation fees, especially since he waited so long."
Lindsay also shared that she had a “lawyer discussion” with Carl to discuss the amount he owes her now but the duo didn't disclose their exact agreement.
On the other hand, Carl previously mentioned the lack of communication with his estranged fiancée before he cancelled the wedding.
"We continue to trigger each other and I don't want to live like that," Carl confessed in another episode.
He noted, "We are supposed to be married in two and a half months and I'm not ready to do that. I don't feel comfortable.”
Carl Radke explained that he’s “hurt and unhappy” and even though they are trying to make their relationship work, he can’t see any improvements.
For the unversed, the pair got engaged in August 2022 after dating for a few months.