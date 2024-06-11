Hollywood

Sandra Bullock, Nicole Kidman to reunite for 'Practical Magic 2'

Sandra Bullock Nicole Kidman in discussion for 'Practical Magic 2'

  • by Web Desk
  • June 11, 2024
جنگ نیوز
Sandra Bullock, Nicole Kidman to reunite for 'Practical Magic 2'

 Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman are reportedly in talks to reprise their roles in an upcoming sequel of Practical Magic.

As per the reports of PEOPLE, the "deals are in process" for The Blind Side Story star, and the Big Little Lies star will return for a sequel to the 1998 film.

Additionally, the screenplay will be written by Akiva Goldsman (A Beautiful Mind), and Bullock and Kidman are slated to produce the upcoming film alongside Denise Di Novi.

In 2018, Kidman said, "I love that movie," as she briefly reconnected with her former co-star at Academy Awards.

She continued, “I showed that movie to my kids. It's a little above their [level of understanding] … But we're really good sisters."

Bullock also recalled her favorite scene from the eerie thriller, the solitary and oft-talked about "midnight margaritas" sequence.

"We were talking about when we shot [Practical Magic] together, and we asked her to get the tequila; she came back with her own tequila, but we drank it anyway. We were a little drunk," Bullock said.

Practical Magic is available to watch on HBO Max now.

