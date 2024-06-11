Hollywood

Joe Jonas romancing new divorced actress Laila Abdallah

Joe Jonas moved on quick from Stormi Bree and Demi Moore

  by Web Desk
  June 11, 2024
Joe Jonas moved on quick from Stormi Bree and Demi Moore

Joe Jonas has quickly struck flames with a new romance, who happens to be a Labenese actress named Laila Abdallah from Kuwait.

Both were recently spotted cozying up during a sunburst getaway in Greece, according to Mail Online.

After divorcing Sophie Turner, the singer had reportedly moved on to model Stormi Bree, then tried adjusting into a relationship with Demi Moore.

And, now, he was seen laying shirtless at a beach in Athens, whereas alleged girlfriend Laila Abdallah soaked the sun closely in a one-piece blue swimsuit.

In one instance, they were even snapped hugging each other tight.

As the supposed pair has been involved in the showbiz world since a long time, they share plenty in common.

Joe Jonas had found fame after getting big with the Jonas Brothers band getting movies, cameos, sold-out concerts, and their own TV series.

Meanwhile, Laila Abdallah earned herself a name by starring in popular series and music videos in Lebanon with a total of over 25 television shows and 4 movies.

She belongs to a tightknit family and is the eldest child among four siblings. And since her parents are deaf and mute, the celebrity can understand sign language as well.

Like Joe Jonas, Laila Abdallah has unfortunately experienced divorce, too.

She was had previously tied the knot with Iranian actor Abdullah Abbas in 2017, but their marriage was quite short-lived, ending in 2018.

Before this appearance, the singer and his alleged beau attended a grand opening party by One&Only Aesthesis.

