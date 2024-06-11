Dua Lipa turns heads with backless blue dress at Jacquemus’ Italy show

Dua Lipa turned heads and made a bold fashion statement as she graced the 15th anniversary of Jacquemus’ show in Italy.
The Dance The Night hitmaker took to her Instagram account on Tuesday to share jaw-dropping pictures from the Jacquemus fashion show, captivating her fans' attention in a stunning blue dress.
She posted the carousel of images and captioned the post, “Pour Simon (blue heart emoji) 15 years of @jacquemus !!!”
In the images, Dua, 28, donned a vibrant blue backless dress paired with black sunglasses.
To complete her look, she adorned herself with silver earrings and some diamond rings. The Kiss and Make Up singer also carried a red handbag.
“Celebrating my bebeeeeee in Capri on this milestone moment of his career wearing the most beautiful custom Capri Blue dress that Simon dreamed up for me (cloud emoji),” Dua further penned.
“What a beautiful day and a breathtaking "La Casa" show at Casa Malaparte!!! Je t'aime toiii @simon_porte_jacquemus”, added Dua Lipa.
Shortly after she dropped unseen pictures from the fashion show, her fans swarmed the comment section with love and compliments.
A fan commented, “Im obsessed with her!!!”
While another wrote, “Love this colour on you.”