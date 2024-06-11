Entertainment

Dua Lipa turns heads with backless blue dress at Jacquemus’ Italy show

Dua Lipa donned a dazzling backless blue capri on Jacquemus' 15th anniversary

  • by Web Desk
  • June 11, 2024
Dua Lipa turns heads with backless blue dress at Jacquemus’ Italy show
Dua Lipa turns heads with backless blue dress at Jacquemus’ Italy show

Dua Lipa turned heads and made a bold fashion statement as she graced the 15th anniversary of Jacquemus’ show in Italy.

The Dance The Night hitmaker took to her Instagram account on Tuesday to share jaw-dropping pictures from the Jacquemus fashion show, captivating her fans' attention in a stunning blue dress.

She posted the carousel of images and captioned the post, “Pour Simon (blue heart emoji) 15 years of @jacquemus !!!”

In the images, Dua, 28, donned a vibrant blue backless dress paired with black sunglasses.

To complete her look, she adorned herself with silver earrings and some diamond rings. The Kiss and Make Up singer also carried a red handbag.

“Celebrating my bebeeeeee in Capri on this milestone moment of his career wearing the most beautiful custom Capri Blue dress that Simon dreamed up for me (cloud emoji),” Dua further penned.

“What a beautiful day and a breathtaking "La Casa" show at Casa Malaparte!!! Je t'aime toiii @simon_porte_jacquemus”, added Dua Lipa.

Shortly after she dropped unseen pictures from the fashion show, her fans swarmed the comment section with love and compliments.

A fan commented, “Im obsessed with her!!!”

While another wrote, “Love this colour on you.”

Oprah Winfrey chooses ‘Familairis’ by David Wroblewski for her book club

Oprah Winfrey chooses ‘Familairis’ by David Wroblewski for her book club
Lindsay Hubbard faces huge financial loss after Carl Radke cancels wedding

Lindsay Hubbard faces huge financial loss after Carl Radke cancels wedding
Taylor Swift’s heartfelt gesture for a fan made Steve Carell a ‘swiftie’

Taylor Swift’s heartfelt gesture for a fan made Steve Carell a ‘swiftie’
Joe Jonas romancing new divorced actress Laila Abdallah

Joe Jonas romancing new divorced actress Laila Abdallah

Entertainment News

Joe Jonas romancing new divorced actress Laila Abdallah
Oprah Winfrey chooses ‘Familairis’ by David Wroblewski for her book club
Joe Jonas romancing new divorced actress Laila Abdallah
Taylor Swift’s heartfelt gesture for a fan made Steve Carell a ‘swiftie’
Joe Jonas romancing new divorced actress Laila Abdallah
Alia Bhatt expresses her heartbreak over deadly Reasi attack
Joe Jonas romancing new divorced actress Laila Abdallah
Sara Ali Khan makes fashion weekend glamorous with latest look
Joe Jonas romancing new divorced actress Laila Abdallah
Jelly Roll gushes about 'unreal' experience of performing with Eminem
Joe Jonas romancing new divorced actress Laila Abdallah
Salman Khan to gear up for shooting of 'Sikandar' on THIS date
Joe Jonas romancing new divorced actress Laila Abdallah
Ranbir Kapoor's co-star Indira Krishna thanks him for his 'love and care'
Joe Jonas romancing new divorced actress Laila Abdallah
Sutton Foster, Aaron Tveit laud ‘amazing leader’ Hugh Jackman
Joe Jonas romancing new divorced actress Laila Abdallah
Meghan Trainor discloses her most hated thing about media reporting
Joe Jonas romancing new divorced actress Laila Abdallah
Bradley Cooper turns heads with his unique beard style: See Photo
Joe Jonas romancing new divorced actress Laila Abdallah
Simon Cowell expresses 'doubts' over One Direction reunion
Joe Jonas romancing new divorced actress Laila Abdallah
Mehwish Hayat gives huge shoutout to friend on her new milestone