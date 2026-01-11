Charlie Heaton gets emotional as he recalls last day on 'Stranger Things' set

Charlie Heaton has opened up about his experience on the last day of shooting Stranger Things finale.
The 31-year-old star played the role of Jonathan Byers in all five seasons of the hit Netflix series.
After the series finale was released, he recently recalled what it was like on his last day on set.
During a chat with PEOPLE, Charlie said, “It’ll forever live in my memory. Just like gratitude for the people that I was working with. Love, not gratitude. It’s really rare. You’re always looking for the truth in a scene, and you’re always looking to have these relationships.”
He added. “And that last day on set, the things we were shooting, it was just real honesty. I’m sad to say goodbye. It was a really special experience. It's lovely. Yeah, you say goodbye to the characters, but the relationships, the relationship that I have, that [stays]."
While shooting Stranger Things, the talented actor fell in love with his on-screen girlfriend Natalia Dyer, who starred as Nancy Wheeler in the show.
On the work front, Charlie joins the new season of Industry on HBO and HBO Max, which premieres on Sunday, January 11, 2026.