Entertainment
  • By Fatima Hassan
Make us preferred on Google
Entertainment

Carrie Coon returns to Broadway in husband Tracy Letts' superhit show 'Bug'

The Broadway show 'Bug' was premiered in theatres this past week

  • By Fatima Hassan
Carrie Coon returns to Broadway in husband Tracy Letts superhit show Bug
Carrie Coon returns to Broadway in husband Tracy Letts' superhit show 'Bug' 

Carrie Coon has surprised her fans as she made a fantastic return to Broadway with the superhit show of her husband, Tracy Letts.  

The new show, named Bug, was written by the 60-year-old American actor and playwright for her wife’s starring show.

In a recent conversation with CBS News, Coon corrected the host for being at the bottom of the A-List.

"I think I used to say, 'The bottom of the B-List, but don't we need to revise our assessment as to where you are?" The White Lotus actress said. 

She continued, "Maybe, but the thing that's changed for me is that I was on 'The White Lotus,' and now I can be in a Broadway play. That wasn't true for me five years ago."

The play Bug, which opened just this past week, Coon is leveraging her newfound star power to play the demanding, harrowing lead role in this examination of paranoia, conspiracy, and loneliness.

Notably, the production marks a powerful homecoming for the stage and screen star.

Nicola Peltz removes husband Brooklyn's family amid escalating family feud
Nicola Peltz removes husband Brooklyn's family amid escalating family feud
Here's all you need to know about Golden Globes 2026: Nominations, timings, more
Here's all you need to know about Golden Globes 2026: Nominations, timings, more
Jill Scott releases 2nd track from new album 'To Whom This May Concern'
Jill Scott releases 2nd track from new album 'To Whom This May Concern'
Charlie Heaton gets emotional as he recalls last day on 'Stranger Things' set
Charlie Heaton gets emotional as he recalls last day on 'Stranger Things' set
Kelly Clarkson gives update on kids 5 months after her ex-husband’s death
Kelly Clarkson gives update on kids 5 months after her ex-husband’s death
Taylor Swift gifts handmade present to newlywed pal Este Haim in new outing
Taylor Swift gifts handmade present to newlywed pal Este Haim in new outing
Guy Moon, ‘Johnny Bravo’ and Nickelodeon composer, killed at age 63
Guy Moon, ‘Johnny Bravo’ and Nickelodeon composer, killed at age 63
Jennifer Aniston narrowly dodges her ex John Mayer amid Jim Curtis romance
Jennifer Aniston narrowly dodges her ex John Mayer amid Jim Curtis romance
Bob Weir, Grateful Dead guitarist, co-founder, passes away at 78
Bob Weir, Grateful Dead guitarist, co-founder, passes away at 78
Yeison Jimenez, Colombian popstar, passes away in tragic plane crash
Yeison Jimenez, Colombian popstar, passes away in tragic plane crash
Jennifer Lawrence under fire after revealing inhumane move
Jennifer Lawrence under fire after revealing inhumane move
'Severance' S3 filming said to be underway after massive season 2 success
'Severance' S3 filming said to be underway after massive season 2 success

Popular News

Timothée Chalamet takes extra precautions for safety amid award season

Timothée Chalamet takes extra precautions for safety amid award season
37 minutes ago
Certain food preservatives to increase cancer risk, study

Certain food preservatives to increase cancer risk, study
45 minutes ago
Akshay Kumar set to make cameo in Rani Mukerji’s ‘Oh My Goddess’

Akshay Kumar set to make cameo in Rani Mukerji’s ‘Oh My Goddess’
3 hours ago