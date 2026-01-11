Carrie Coon returns to Broadway in husband Tracy Letts' superhit show 'Bug' 

Carrie Coon has surprised her fans as she made a fantastic return to Broadway with the superhit show of her husband, Tracy Letts.
The new show, named Bug, was written by the 60-year-old American actor and playwright for her wife’s starring show.
In a recent conversation with CBS News, Coon corrected the host for being at the bottom of the A-List.
"I think I used to say, 'The bottom of the B-List, but don't we need to revise our assessment as to where you are?" The White Lotus actress said.
She continued, "Maybe, but the thing that's changed for me is that I was on 'The White Lotus,' and now I can be in a Broadway play. That wasn't true for me five years ago."
The play Bug, which opened just this past week, Coon is leveraging her newfound star power to play the demanding, harrowing lead role in this examination of paranoia, conspiracy, and loneliness.
Notably, the production marks a powerful homecoming for the stage and screen star.