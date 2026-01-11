Entertainment
  • By Hafsa Noor
Timothée Chalamet takes extra precautions for safety amid award season

  • By Hafsa Noor
Timothée Chalamet has apparently increased security measures for the awards season.

The Dune star was surrounded by three security guards at the Critics' Choice Awards in LA last week.

He's keeping the extra security squad for the rest of awards season, reportedly prioritizing safety amidst the buzz.

A source told The Sun, “Timothée’s popularity has skyrocketed in recent months following his role in Marty Supreme and his portrayal of folk legend Bob Dylan in A Complete Unknown. He is also in the spotlight for his high-profile relationship with Kylie Jenner who has millions of followers on Instagram.”

The insider added, “Timothée is taking no chances during awards season and is ensuring that he is protected by the best in the business.”

Timothée’s security move comes after he paid a gushing tribute to Kylie Jenner at the Critics’ Choice Awards.

He said in his acceptance speech, "Thank you to my partner of three years Thank you for our foundation. I love you. I couldn't do this without you. Thank you from the bottom of my heart."

For those unversed, Kylie has previously experienced issues with stalkers, had invested a substantial amount of half a million dollars in enhancing security measures at her Los Angeles residence.

