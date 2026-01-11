Entertainment
  • By Hafsa Noor
Owen Cooper credits family for staying humble after 'Adolescence' success

  By Hafsa Noor
Owen Cooper credits family for staying humble after 'Adolescence' success

Owen Cooper has opened up about how he stays humble after the success of Adolescence.

After taking home the Best Supporting Actor award at the 2026 Critics Choice Awards, 16-year-old star opened up about staying true to himself amidst the sudden spotlight.

The young actor credited his family and friends for keeping him grounded despite the massive success of his Netflix series.

He told reporters, "I've got my family around me [and] I've got amazing friends, you know? I've got amazing people around me. I went to school the day after Adolescence came out, and it was just the same. I tried to keep it the same.”

Owen added, "I've got the best support, best protection, so I can't not keep my feet on the ground."

Adolescence follows the story of Jamie Miller, a 13-year-old boy played, who's accused and arrested for allegedly murdering a classmate, a teenage girl.

Cooper is nominated for his role at this year's Golden Globes, in the Best Supporting Actor on Television category, and the Independent Spirit Awards, where he is up for Best Breakthrough Performance in a New Scripted Series.

