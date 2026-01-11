Entertainment
  • By Fatima Hassan
Nicola Peltz removes husband Brooklyn's family amid escalating family feud

Brooklyn Beckham and David, Victoria Beckham initially ignited in May last year

Nicola Peltz removes husband Brooklyn's family amid escalating family feud  

Nicola Peltz has shocked fans once again after she deleted her in-laws entirely on social media. 

On Sunday, January 11, HELLO! magazine reported that the 31-year-old has deleted a post that previously featured a birthday tribute to her mother-in-law, Victoria Beckham.

The post dates back to 2024, when the Spice Girls alum turned 50 and received heartwarming messages from family, friends, and fans, including Nicola.

"Happy birthday to my beautiful MIL @victoriabeckham. I love you so much and love being your dance partner forever," the Lola actress wrote at the time.

Victoria responded, "Love you so much!!!!! xxxxxxx kisses xxxxxxx." 

In the latest development, Nicola has since removed the post from her profile.

Meanwhile, Brooklyn’s younger brother, Cruz, previously confirmed that the former 26-year-old photographer had blocked his entire family on social media, following reports that they had unfollowed him.

The family feud between the former photographer and his family members, Victoria and David, initially emerged after the actress’s lavish wedding to Brooklyn in April 2022.

At the time, sources claimed the fashion designer was unhappy with her daughter-in-law’s decision not to include her in the wedding planning.

Notably, Nicola and Brooklyn Beckham were also absent from David Beckham’s 50th birthday celebration last May.

