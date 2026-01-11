Entertainment
  By Hafsa Noor
Bob Dylan pays emotional tribute to Bob Weir after his painful death

  • By Hafsa Noor
Bob Dylan has paid a heartwarming tribute to Bob Weir, after his death at 78.

The Grateful Dead guitarist and founding member passed away from “underlying lung issues” on January 20, just months after being diagnosed with cancer in July 2025.

Dylan took to his X account and shared a picture of close pal Weir from the Dylan The Dead tour in 1987

He wrote, “Just heard of the passing of @bobweir. I first saw Bob at Woodstock with the Grateful Dead and was blown away by that whole band, and the musicianship. I feel so blessed to have been able to have him sing on Rock You from American Rock and Roll. Until we meet again, amigo. #GratefulDead #BobWeir.”

Another renowned musician Michael Franti, who has previously performed with Weir many times, has also honoured late friend via Instagram.

He penned, “I am deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Bob Weir. He inspired me in so many ways as a musician, an activist, an athlete and mostly a friend. We shared the stage many times and he was always eager, wildly curious, and ready to try anything.”

Bob Weir is survived by his wife, Natascha, and their two daughters, Shala Monet and Chloe Kaelia.

