10 most-awaited movies of 2026: From ‘Wuthering Heights’ to ‘Spider-Man 4’

2026 has finally arrived, and fans are already buzzing with excitement for the upcoming movie lineup.
If you thought last year’s movies were exciting, know that this year has even more to offer. From swoon-worthy romantic stories to action-packed thrillers and chilling horror tales, 2026 has something in store to cater every movie lover.
From action fantasy film The Odyssey to comedy-drama The Devil Wears Prada 2, here are top 10 highly anticipated movies releasing in 2026.
28 Years Later: The Bone Temple:
28 Years Later: The Bone Temple’s synopsis on IMDb reads, “As Spike is inducted into Jimmy Crystal's gang on the mainland, Dr. Kelson makes a discovery that could alter the world.”
The post-apocalyptic horror film, set to release on January 14, features an ensemble cast that includes Cillian Murphy, Ralph Fiennes, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Chi Lewis-Parry, Emma Laird, and Erin Kellyman.
Wuthering Heights:
Wuthering Heights is “a passionate and tumultuous love story set against the backdrop of the Yorkshire moors, exploring the intense and destructive relationship between Heathcliff and Catherine Earnshaw.”
Set to release on February 13, the romantic movie stars Margot Robbie, Jacob Elordi, Hong Chau, Shazad Latif, and Alison Oliver.
The Drama:
The Drama revolves around the story of “a happily engaged couple who is put to the test when an unexpected turn sends their wedding week off the rails.”
Slated to hit cinemas on April 3, the romantic film includes Zendaya, Robert Pattinson, Mamoudou Athie, Alana Haim, Hailey Gates, and Zoe Winters in the ensemble cast.
Mother Mary:
In Mother Mary, “long-buried wounds rise to the surface when iconic pop star Mother Mary reunites with her estranged best friend and former costume designer, Sam Anselm, on the eve of her comeback performance.”
With Anne Hathaway, Michaela Coel, Hunter Schafer, Sian Clifford, FKA Twigs, and Jessica Brown Findlay in the star cast, this psychological drama-thriller film will release on April 24.
The Devil Wears Prada 2:
The Devil Wears Prada 2 “follows Miranda Priestly's struggle against Emily Charlton, her former assistant turned rival executive, as they compete for advertising revenue amidst declining print media while Miranda nears retirement.”
Debuting on May 1, the comedy drama movie stars Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt, Stanley Tucci, Tracie Thoms, and Tibor Feldman.
Toy Story 5:
In the fifth installment of Toy Story franchise, “Woody, Buzz, Jessie and the rest of the gang's jobs are challenged when they're introduced to electronics, a new threat to playtime.”
Toy Story 5’s voice cast includes Tom Hanks, Tim Allen, Joan Cusack, Greta Lee, Blake Clark, Ernie Hudson, and Tony Hale, and the comedy adventure film will hit the big screens on June 19.
Moana (Live action):
Moana (Live action) is a live-action adaptation of Disney’s 2016 animated film Moana, and the third installment in the Moana franchise.
Its storyline reads, “Prompted by a summons from the ocean, Moana departs her home island of Motunui for the first time and travels past its barrier reef. Accompanied by the demigod Maui, she undertakes a voyage aimed at recovering the well-being of her community.”
The upcoming musical adventure film will release on July 10, and includes Catherine Laga’aia, Dwayne Johnson, John Tui, Frankie Adams, and Rena Owen in the ensemble cast.
The Odyssey:
The Odyssey revolves around Odysseus’ return after the Trojan War, during which he “faces a dangerous voyage back to Ithaca, meeting creatures like the Cyclops Polyphemus, Sirens, and Circe along the way.”
Releasing on July 17, the epic action fantasy film features a star-studded cast that includes Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, Robert Pattinson, Lupita Nyong’o, Zendaya, and Jon Bernthal.
Spider-Man: Brand New Day:
The fourth sequel of the Spider-Man franchise, Spider-Man: Brand New Day is set to show “Peter Parker trying to focus on college and leave Spider-Man behind. But when a new threat endangers his friends, he must break his promise and suit up again, teaming with an unexpected ally to protect those he loves.”
Coming in cinemas on July 31, the superhero, adventure film features Tom Holland, Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Sadie Sink, Jon Bernthal, Mark Ruffalo, and Michael Mando.
The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping:
The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping “explores Panem 24 years before Katniss' saga, starting on the morning of the reaping for the 50th Hunger Games, where a young Haymitch Abernathy participates.”
Slated to launch on November 20, the dystopian action film’s star cast involves Joseph Zada, Mckenna Grace, Maya Hawke, Elle Fanning, Ralph Fiennes, and Jesse Plemons.