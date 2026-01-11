Entertainment
  By Hafsa Noor
Kelly Clarkson gives update on kids 5 months after her ex-husband’s death

Kelly Clarkson has gotten candid about her children, five months after the death of her ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock.

The pop icon, 43, recently shared a heartfelt response during a YouTube Q&A on her official show's channel.

A fan asked her to share one daily habit that brings her joy, and her delightful response surprised fans.

She said, "Snuggle. My kids, they're 9 and 11. Kind of that special little fun stage where they can wipe their own behinds, but they're still small enough to, like, love cuddling and love snuggles."

Kelly added, "There's been a lot for our family recently, and so I have allowed my kids to sleep with me quite a bit. It's my two dogs, my two kids and me. It's a lot.”

The A Moment Like This singer continued, "It's been really special, though, because... the conversations you have during that time are pretty cute. So that's probably my favorite time of day."

She shares two kids with ex Brandon; daughter River and son Remington "Remy."

Brandon’s family announced his death at age 48 on August 7, 2025. 

