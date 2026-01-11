Here's all you need to know about Golden Globes 2026: Nominations, timings, more

Hollywood is all set to host the highly-anticipated awards season’s biggest nights as the 83rd Golden Globe Awards take place on Sunday, January 11, 2026, held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles.
Viewers will be able to watch the ceremony live on CBS at 8 p.m. ET and stream on Paramount+.
The star-studded event will be hosted by comedian Nikki Glaser after making history last year as the first woman to host the Globes solo.
Glaser has promised a sharper but more “delicate” approach this time, balancing bold humor with maintaining the room’s energy.
Interestingly, Globes has introduced a Best Podcast category for the first time, with the previous categories, including top film nominees, top TV nominees, and more.
Top Film Nominees
Here are the names of stars nominated for the top film category:
- Leonardo DiCaprio – One Battle After Another
- Timothée Chalamet – Marty Supreme
- George Clooney – Jay Kelly
- Ethan Hawke – Blue Moon
- Cynthia Erivo – Wicked: For Good
- Emma Stone – Bugonia
- Jennifer Lawrence – Die My Love
- Jessie Buckley – Hamnet
One Battle After Another leads with nine nominations, followed by Danish film Sentimental Value with eight.
Top TV Nominees
Here are the names of stars nominated for the top TV nominees category:
- The White Lotus – 6 nominations
- Adolescence – 5 nominations
- Only Murders in the Building – 4 nominations
- Severance – 4 nominations
- The Studio – 3 nominations
With major stars, new categories, and tight races, the 2026 Golden Globes promise an electrifying event, which will amaze viewers with its glamorous red-carpet wins, and more.