Oprah Winfrey chooses ‘Familairis’ by David Wroblewski for her book club

Oprah Winfrey has bestowed author David Wroblewski with a special honor among contemporary authors by handing him his second earned selection for her famous book club.
On Tuesday, June 11, she announced of having chosen the author’s recently released book, Familiaris, which is a prequel to his debut novel from 2008.
According to Washington Post, the previously published read was a Shakespearean saga named The Story of Edgar Sawtelle, and even that was endorsed by Oprah Winfrey.
David Wroblewski’s new piece of work is set a bit differently, where the same Sawtelle family tries to trace back its roots and origins in Wisconsin’s north woods.
Describing her pick, Oprah Winfrey said, “I’m delighted for us to dive into an epic novel from the tremendously talented bestselling author with his latest creation, Familiaris.”
“He takes us on an extraordinary journey that interweaves history, philosophy, and mysticism to explore the meaning of love, friendship, and life’s true purpose,” she added.
Additional material about the book has been added to the American host’s website.
Addressing the same, David Wroblewski said that he is “grateful” and shall be looking forward to discuss the story with those who read it.