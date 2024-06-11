Loose Women’s Linda Robson racks up car fines totaling to £3k

Linda Robson has racked up parking tickets amounting to a whooping amount of £3,000 in total.
The Loose Women panellist followed up on this news by admitting that she has been fined numerous times in the past because her “national treasure status allows her to park anywhere.”
Making an appearance on Good Morning Britain, the actress announced, “I’ve just paid £3,000 worth of parking tickets.”
She then dropped a bombshell revelation, saying that her children have now hidden car keys because of her poor parking ways.
Linda Robson explained, “They’ve taken my car keys off of me. My kids, they’re taking control of my money and my car.”
“I’m not allowed to drive anymore because I just go, 'Well, I'm a national treasure, I can park wherever I like,' ” she joked.
The star went on to add that she’s handed “pocket money twice a week” as children don’t “trust” her to spend responsibly.
When asked what kind of things chucks her cash away, Linda Robson replied, “I like candles, so I buy expensive candles. And I like treating my family, kids, and my sisters.”