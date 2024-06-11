Royal

King Charles ‘delighted’ to welcome Kate Middleton at Trooping the Colour

King Charles will be ‘happiest’ to see Kate Middleton come back

  • June 11, 2024

King Charles is reportedly “delighted” to have Kate Middleton attend Trooping the Colour.

As the upcoming event on June 15 edges closer, it has been mostly a will they or won’t they scenario for each member of the royal family.

Your Majesty, for example, was obviously the first confirmed participant, but he has switched up his entrance method, settling in to ride a carriage instead of a horse’s back.


Meanwhile, Kate Middleton has maintained pin-drop silence on the matter, only announcing recently that she wishes to salute the Irish Guards “very soon.”

According to GB News, the Princess of Wales’ statement as well as her excitement for the King’s Birthday Parade show that she is still thinking this opportunity through.

It’s said that Prince William’s wife is considering to take the crowd out by making a surprise appearance at the Buckingham Palace balcony.

This has been in fact confirmed by some sources as well. And while royal fans are happy with the news, King Charles is perhaps the happiest.

Giving away Your Majesty’s mood, PR authority Rhea Freeman said, “If Kate Middleton appears – from everything I’ve read and seen – King Charles would be delighted to have her there.”

