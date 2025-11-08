Prince Harry accused of jealousy toward William amid royal rift

Prince Harry is being criticized as “a spoiled brat” and “very jealous of William."
As per Radaronline, a source claimed that the Duke of Sussex’s sudden trip to Canada during the Prince of Wales’ Earthshot Prize visit to Brazil was reportedly “deliberate,” calling him a “spoiled brat” amid claims he tried to upstage his brother once again.
"[Harry] was never this petulant or spoiled before marrying Meghan. He was not bitter. He understood what ground rules were," a source observed.
"This is all a new person we’ve seen since he married Meghan," the insider sneered.
The sources claimed that Harry has become “a completely different person” to his family since stepping back from royal duties in 2020 with Meghan Markle and relocating to California after their failed bid for a partial royal role.
"The entire debacle was insane," the insider said about Harry's visit to the British Commonwealth country while William was in Rio.
“He sent his people to England to smooth over relations and then steps on William’s most important event of the year. Diary clashes never used to happen."
The insider alleged Harry’s move to overshadow his brother’s five-day trip to Rio for the Earthshot Prize was “intentional.”
"Harry is a spoiled brat and wants attention. He is very jealous of William. … He’s not getting good guidance, and he looks miserable all the time," the source sneered.
Prince Harry also faced criticism during his Canada trip regarding his choice to wear a Los Angeles Dodgers baseball cap at a World Series game against the Toronto Blue Jays.