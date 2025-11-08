Royal

Prince Harry accused of jealousy toward William amid royal rift

The Duke of Sussex faced a claim of 'spoiled brat' amid his rift with Prince William

  • By Javeria Ahmed
  • |
Prince Harry accused of jealousy toward William amid royal rift
Prince Harry accused of jealousy toward William amid royal rift

Prince Harry is being criticized as “a spoiled brat” and “very jealous of William."

As per Radaronline, a source claimed that the Duke of Sussex’s sudden trip to Canada during the Prince of Wales’ Earthshot Prize visit to Brazil was reportedly “deliberate,” calling him a “spoiled brat” amid claims he tried to upstage his brother once again.

"[Harry] was never this petulant or spoiled before marrying Meghan. He was not bitter. He understood what ground rules were," a source observed.

"This is all a new person we’ve seen since he married Meghan," the insider sneered.

The sources claimed that Harry has become “a completely different person” to his family since stepping back from royal duties in 2020 with Meghan Markle and relocating to California after their failed bid for a partial royal role.

"The entire debacle was insane," the insider said about Harry's visit to the British Commonwealth country while William was in Rio.

“He sent his people to England to smooth over relations and then steps on William’s most important event of the year. Diary clashes never used to happen."

The insider alleged Harry’s move to overshadow his brother’s five-day trip to Rio for the Earthshot Prize was “intentional.”

"Harry is a spoiled brat and wants attention. He is very jealous of William. … He’s not getting good guidance, and he looks miserable all the time," the source sneered.

Prince Harry also faced criticism during his Canada trip regarding his choice to wear a Los Angeles Dodgers baseball cap at a World Series game against the Toronto Blue Jays.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Sarah Ferguson’s humiliation worsens as scandalous affair resurfaces

Sarah Ferguson’s humiliation worsens as scandalous affair resurfaces
The former Duchess of York’s past affair reemerges amid her ongoing public scrutiny over links to Jeffrey Epstein

Prince Albert II of Monaco makes urgent plea for climate action at COP30

Prince Albert II of Monaco makes urgent plea for climate action at COP30
The Prince of Monaco joined forces with Prince William at COP30 in Brazil

Inside King Charles' beloved niece Lady Louise Windsor's 22nd birthday

Inside King Charles' beloved niece Lady Louise Windsor's 22nd birthday
Duchess Sophie and Prince Edward's daughter Lady Louise Windsor celebrates her 22nd birthday

Princess Beatrice given new Royal role by King Charles amid Andrew crisis

Princess Beatrice given new Royal role by King Charles amid Andrew crisis
King Charles appoints Princess Beatrice on new role alongside Prince Edward

Royal Family mourns heartbreaking loss on 25th anniversary of tragic event

Royal Family mourns heartbreaking loss on 25th anniversary of tragic event
The Royal Family pays special tribute to a late key member through a dedicated post

Andrew, Fergie’s tense final days at Windsor mansion exposed

Andrew, Fergie’s tense final days at Windsor mansion exposed
The disgraced royal is reportedly spending his final weeks at Royal Lodge

King Charles appreciates key Royal’s support after Andrew’s new embarrassment

King Charles appreciates key Royal’s support after Andrew’s new embarrassment
Andrew Mountbatten Windsor embarrasses the British Royal Family once again with his new setback

Princess Kate, Prince William mourn loss in joint statement

Princess Kate, Prince William mourn loss in joint statement
Prince William and Kate Middleton share heartbreaking statement after passing of holocaust survivor

King Felipe commands attention in military uniform during solo outing

King Felipe commands attention in military uniform during solo outing
King Felipe makes striking appearance in military uniform during royal engagement without Queen Letizia

Duchess Sophie embraces new role as Prince Edward supports Andrew's daughter

Duchess Sophie embraces new role as Prince Edward supports Andrew's daughter
Prince Edward backed Andrew Mountbatten Windsor's eldest daughter for her prestigious event

Princess Beatrice, Eugenie embrace each other as Andrew appear in Congress

Princess Beatrice, Eugenie embrace each other as Andrew appear in Congress
Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice spotted hugging each other as Prince Andrew was ordered to appear before Congress

King Charles shares heart-wrenching message after Holocaust survivor's demise

King Charles shares heart-wrenching message after Holocaust survivor's demise
Royal Family reacts to sudden demise of "very special" honorary of King Charles III