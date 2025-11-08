Royal Family mourns heartbreaking loss on 25th anniversary of tragic event

Royal

The Royal Family pays special tribute to a late key member through a dedicated post

  By Sidra Khan
  • |
The Royal Family of Denmark is marking a tragic anniversary.

On Friday, November 7, King Frederik X took to the Royal Family’s official Instagram account to mark the 25th death anniversary of the late Queen Ingrid.

Ingrid – mother of Queen Margrethe II and grandmother of King Frederik X – was Queen of Denmark from April 20, 1947, to January 14, 1972, as the wife of King Frederik IX.

Sharing a stunning portrait of the former queen taken back in 1947, His Majesty penned, “In loving memory of Queen Ingrid, who passed away today 25 years ago.”

The post included a brief description about the late queen, stating, “Queen Ingrid was born in Stockholm in 1910 as a Swedish princess and in 1935 was married to the then Crown Prince Frederik (9. ). She was the queen of Denmark from 1947 to 1972. Queen Ingrid is the mother of Her Majesty Queen Margrethe, among other things, and grandmother of His Majesty the King.”

Dressed in a breathtaking white satin gown with thin straps, the black-and-white portrait showed Queen Ingrid radiating grace and glamour as she posed elegantly.

Her look was accentuated with a precious tiara, pearl jewelry, including a multi-strand necklace and pearl and diamond drop earrings.

Notably, Queen Ingrid – known for her elegance, dignity, and commitment to public service – played a supportive but active role in royal duties.

She helped strengthen the monarchy’s reputation after the Second World War, and was actively involved in charitable work and engagement with ordinary citizens.

