Princess Beatrice given new Royal role by King Charles amid Andrew crisis

  • By Riba Shaikh
King Charles showcased his believe in niece Princess Beatrice despite disgraced brother Andrew's betrayal.

The elder daughter of the former Duke of York has been appointed on a new Royal role alongside her uncle, Prince Edward.

Just days after her dad - now known as Andrew Mountbatten Windsor, formally lost all his royal titles, honours and styles, Beatrice has been given the role of Deputy Patron of Outward Bound, which helps young people experience the outdoors.

While Edward will serve as the lead Patron of the charity, as per the official notification on November 6, 2025.

The 76-year-old monarch's younger brother will also take the role of the official Royal Patron of the nonprofit, which was previously held by his father, Prince Philip, until his death in 2019.

Obtained by People magazine, the official statement of the organization's Chief Executive Martin Davidson read, "With The Duke of Edinburgh and Princess Beatrice working alongside us, we’re embarking on a new chapter."

"One where every young person has the chance to test their limits, build confidence and discover that anything is possible. Their support reflects a shared belief that adventure changes lives," it added.

This good new for Princess Beatrice came two weeks after Buckingham Palace's official statement on October 30, 2025, which read, "His Majesty has today initiated a formal process to remove the Style, Titles and Honours of Prince Andrew."

The statement continued, "Prince Andrew will now be known as Andrew Mountbatten Windsor. His lease on Royal Lodge has, to date, provided him with legal protection to continue in residence."

"Formal notice has now been served to surrender the lease and he will move to alternative private accommodation," it added.

The statement on behalf of King Charles further read, "These censures are deemed necessary, notwithstanding the fact that he continues to deny the allegations against him."

Subtly reflecting on Andrew's late accuser Virginia Giuffre's sexual assault claims against the 65-year-old, the statement added, "Their Majesties wish to make clear that their thoughts and utmost sympathies have been, and will remain with, the victims and survivors of any and all forms of abuse."

Andrew's accuser, Virginia - who died of suicide earlier this year at 41 was introduced to the Royal through the late sex offender and paedophile, Jeffrey Epstein.

Virginia's claims made headlines again after the release of her posthumous memoir Nobody's Girl last month.

