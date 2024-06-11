Cristiano Ronaldo opens up about his ‘leadership’ style

Cristiano Ronaldo, a five-time Ballon d’Or winner, is well-known for his leadership on the field, often setting an example through his actions rather than words.
In a recent interview with UEFA’s official website, Ronaldo shared insights into his approach to captaincy as he lead Portugal into Euro 2024.
Speaking to UEFA’s, CR7 said, "Every professional player has their own style. Leadership is based on who we are, how we feel, and what we've learned during our journey as professionals. I try to lead in a productive way. I want to help others, be a role model, and be a good professional."
Ronaldo added, "I prefer to show who I am through actions rather than words. When things aren't right, you have to know when to discipline and when to support. But when things are good, you have to work together. Within this team, we have many leaders, and that's one of the reasons I think we're a great national team."
He believes Portugal can win another crown, "I firmly believe this team will bring a lot of joy to Portuguese fans, starting with this EURO. The best generation of players are always those who win trophies."
The star player continued, "I hope this national team will win because it's incredibly talented. But talent alone is not enough; many factors go into winning a major tournament."
He further emphasised, "We have all the ingredients to win it, but we'll take it one step at a time, game by game, believing that we can win it. What we achieved in 2016 was historic. Now we have our feet on the ground but our minds in the sky, believing it is possible to win the EURO."
Furthermore, Ronaldo has made 206 appearances for Portugal, scoring 128 goals, rewriting the history books.
He has maintained high individual standards in Saudi Arabia and shows no signs of considering retirement.
Additionally, the star player is set to participate in the upcoming Euro 2024 qualifiers against Bosnia & Herzegovina on June 17 and Iceland on June 20.