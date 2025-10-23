Sports

Terry Rozier among six arrested in federal sports gambling investigation

Chauncey Billups, coach of the Portland Trail Blazers is one of 31 people charged in a separate case

  By Fatima Nadeem
FBI arrested Miami Heat player Terry Rozier in major illegal sports betting probe.

The investigation which also involves mafia-linked poker games has led to dozens of charges against players, coaches and other individuals.

Rozier was among six people arrested over alleged betting irregularities including claims that some players may have faked injuries to influence outcomes.

Chauncey Billups, coach of the Portland Trail Blazers is one of 31 people charged in a separate case involving illegal poker games with former players and organized crime figures.

FBI Director Kash Patel said the operation was a coordinated effort carried out across 11 states.

Reports revealed that federal investigators were looking into suspicious betting patterns connected to a March 2023 game in which Rozier played for the Charlotte Hornets.

They wanted to see if Rozier purposely affected how he played in the game to help illegal; sports gambling scheme.

In the game against the New Orleans Pelicans, Rozier only played about nine minutes and scored five points because of a sore right foot.

This was much less than his usual performance, as before that game he typically played 35 minutes and scored around 21 points per game.

