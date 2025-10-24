Sports

Lionel Messi tops MLS jersey sales for third straight year in 2025

Lionel Messi remains MLS's most popular and marketable player since joining Inter Miami in 2023

  • By Fatima Nadeem
Newcomers Son Heung-min, Hirving “Chucky” Lozano, and Marco Reus made it the last alongside MLS veterans including Jordan Morris.

Messi, world's top footballer remains MLS's most popular and marketable player since joining Inter Miami in 2023.

The top jersey sellers in MLS come from countries like Argentina, South Korea, Mexico, Uruguay, Paraguay, the United States and Germany,

Jordan Morris of Seattle was the only North American -born player in the top 10.

On the other hand, MLS in its 30th season revealed detailed viewing data for the first time.

MLS reported that nearly 30% more people watched its games in 2025 across TV and streaming platforms.

On average, 3.7 million viewers tuned in each week on channels, a 29% increase compared to last year.

The top ten MLS jerseys of the 2025 season

1. Lionel Messi (Inter Miami CF)

2. Son Heung-min (LAFC)

3. Hirving “Chucky” Lozano (San Diego FC)

4. Luis Suárez (Inter Miami CF)

5. Miguel Almirón (Atlanta United)

6. Jordan Morris (Seattle Sounders FC)

7. Rodrigo De Paul (Inter Miami CF)

8. Darlington Nagbe (Columbus Crew)

9. Wilfried Zaha (Charlotte FC)

10. Marco Reus (LA Galaxy)

