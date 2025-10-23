Elden Ring Tarnished Edition launch delayed to 2026

Bandai Namco Entertainment has officially announced that the Elden Ring Tarnished Edition launch on Nintendo Switch 2 has been postponed to 2026.
This will “allow time for performance adjustments,” the news coming after concerns about the port’s quality where shared by those who had played it at events like gamescom.
The platform released a statement to confirm the news, which reads, “While development on Elden Ring Tarnished Edition continues wholeheartedly toward release, we have decided to move the launch to 2026 to allow time for performance adjustments.”
“We apologise to players looking forward to the game and thank you for your patience and support,” the statement added.
The popular Elden Ring Tarnished has sold over 28 million copies all across the globe. Set in an authentic dark fantasy world, where players will navigate several obstacles to explore treacherous dungeons and face epic boss battles.
Elden Ring Tarnished Edition will include the standard game, the Shadow of the Erdtree expansion, two new classes (Knight of Ides and Heavy Armored Knight), three latest customisation options for four armor sets, spectral steed Torrent, and the latest weapons and skills.
It is pertinent to mention players will be able to access the Elden Ring Tarnished Edition at retail and digitally on the Nintendo eShop for Nintendo Switch 2 in 2026.