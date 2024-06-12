Royal

Prince Harry searching for a permanent homecoming residence in UK

Prince Harry 'sad' as US honeymoon period with Meghan Markle ends

  June 12, 2024

Prince Harry is supposedly “looking back into the past” as his American “honeymoon period” with wife Meghan Markle edges closer to an end.

He’s “sad and missing his old life in the United Kingdom,” according to analyses made by a royal commentator.

The Duke of Sussex actually wants resettle within his home country despite taking eviction from his royal residence, Frogmore Cottage, and being treated as a royal in exile.


Since 2020, he has lived in California alongside Meghan Markle and two kids after they were forced to move away from the royal family because of an ongoing dispute.

Of course, things with King Charles and Prince William didn’t turn out as rosy as Prince Harry wanted them to be, but he really misses his father and elder brother in homeland.

Speaking to Mirror, Tom Quinn said, “As time goes by, Prince Harry misses some aspects of his old life in the UK.”

“The honeymoon period where everything in America is new and exciting is coming to an end, and Prince Harry is looking back at the past through rose-tinted spectacles,” he added.

Not only this, the royal expert has claimed that the Duke of Sussex is now looking for a permanent house in the UK as he has grown weary of this new lifestyle.

