Royal

Beatrice, Eugenie embrace packed schedules during Middle East visits

The York sisters have taken on prominent roles in the Middle East, attending significant events

  • by Web Desk
  • November 16, 2024

Princesses of York are seen as more accessible representatives of the British monarchy


Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie are stepping into unofficial cultural ambassador roles as they expand their presence in the Middle East.

Amid scrutiny surrounding their father, Prince Andrew, the sisters have been making waves with high-profile engagements and notable contributions to the region's cultural and technological sectors.

The York sisters have taken on prominent roles in the Middle East, attending significant events and fostering connections.

Beatrice, 36, recently participated in major conferences in Saudi Arabia and Abu Dhabi, focusing on technology and innovation. Meanwhile, Eugenie, 34, has been actively engaging with Qatar’s arts and cultural scene.

Their increased visibility comes as their father, the Duke of York, faces continued scrutiny regarding his financial arrangements to remain at Royal Lodge. 

Interestingly, their visits align with a reduced presence in the region by senior royals such as the King and the Prince and Princess of Wales.

Princess Beatrice has shown a keen interest in technology at events across the Middle East. At the Adipec energy conference in Abu Dhabi, she expressed her enthusiasm for artificial intelligence, saying:

"It's literally my favourite subject. I'm probably making it my whole life's mission to think about how hope and technology can kind of work in a collaboration mindset."

Beatrice, who founded BY-EQ in 2022, also attended Saudi Arabia's Future Investment Initiative in October, marking her second visit to the country this year. Earlier, she joined the World Economic Forum's special meeting in Riyadh in April.

Princess Eugenie, an art director at Mayfair gallery Hauser & Wirth, has been deepening her ties to Qatar’s art scene. She was spotted at Doha's M7 art centre and attended the Chaumet and Nature exhibition. 

Her engagement with the Qatari arts sector follows her participation in a London dinner last year hosted by Sheikha Al-Mayassa, sister of Qatar's Emir.

Through their efforts, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie continue to highlight the evolving role of royals in global diplomacy and cultural exchange.

