Meghan Markle pays special tribute to Archie, Lilibet

Meghan Markle recently attended the launch party for her longtime friend Kadi Lee's new haircare line, Highbrow Hippie, where she paid a heartfelt tribute to her children, Archie and Lilibet.
The Duchess of Sussex, who has been balancing her public appearances with family life, wore a striking £1,730 gold necklace that featured the names of her two children.
The necklace, designed by Logan Hollowell, boasts a round pendant with a dazzling eye-shaped diamond in the center, flanked by two smaller studs. Above the central jewel is Archie's name, and Lilibet’s name is inscribed below, both in elegant calligraphy.
Logan Hollowell describes the piece as a symbol of divine protection, stating, "Wear this pendant as a reminder that you are protected by the Divine. Your angels are always with you, call on them when you need protection."
Meghan, 43, was said to be "in a joyful mood," dancing and celebrating with her close friends at the event.
Reflecting on her support for Kadi, Meghan told InStyle magazine, "Kadi has a mastery of hair health, and her Highbrow Hippie collection is a perfect reflection of that." She added, "I am so proud to invest in her as a friend and as a female founder."
Their friendship extends beyond business, with Lee having hosted Meghan's belated birthday lunch at her salon last summer.
Despite Prince Harry's absence from the evening, Meghan enjoyed spending time with her close circle of beauty industry friends.
In recent times, the royals have been attending events separately, which allows them to cater to their individual demographics and focus more on their family life with their two children.
Meghan’s involvement with Highbrow Hippie comes as she prepares to launch her own lifestyle venture, American Riviera Orchard.