Prince Harry ‘faces deportation' threat after Donald Trump sends visa warning

Prince Harry's residency in the United States has become uncertain after Donald Trump's presidential win.
The Duke of Sussex has addressed his drug use many times in the past and now that’s causing some serious problem for his US visa.
A legal expert believes that Prince Harry may face deportation if it's discovered that he failed to disclose his past drug use on his visa application.
"One unlikely loser of the 2024 US presidential election is Prince Harry," Beverly Hills attorney Alphonse Provinziano told MailOnline.
He continued, "Prince Harry's lawyers will be busy over the next four years, as Trump has made it quite clear that if he returned to office, he would seek to have Harry removed from the country."
“The Biden administration had shielded Harry, and a lawsuit by the Heritage Foundation seeking more information was dismissed, but Trump may have the upper hand if it turns out that Harry was not forthcoming about his past drug use on his visa application, although he's admitted it in his autobiography and various interviews over the years,” Provinziano added.
Prince Harry moved to Montecito with Meghan Markle and Archie in 2020.
However, in 2023, The Duke of Sussex released a memoire named Spare, in which he revealed that he took cocaine, marijuana, and psychedelic mushrooms in his early life.
Moreover, Visa applicants must by law declare whether they have taken drugs, and misinformation could lead to their deportation.
So, if it is found that Prince Harry misrepresented his previous drug use on visa application, this could be grounds for the government to pursue his deportation.