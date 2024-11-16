Princess Beatrice Faces Test of 'Loyalty to Crown, Prince Andrew'

Princess Beatrice, known for her ability to balance a demanding work schedule with her charitable endeavours, is once again in the spotlight, this time for her role within the Royal Family.
As she prepares for the arrival of her second child with husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, her responsibilities extend beyond motherhood and philanthropy, with her loyalty to both the Crown and her father, Prince Andrew, being tested amidst family tensions.
Despite not holding official royal duties, Princess Beatrice remains a trusted figure within the Royal Family, ready to step in if needed.
As a Counsellor of State, she can carry out royal duties if King Charles is unavailable due to illness or travel.
Given her close bond with her father, Prince Andrew, experts believe she could serve as an effective mediator during the ongoing dispute between the Duke of York and King Charles regarding their residences.
Royal commentator Jennie Bond discussed the Princess's difficult position, noting, "You have to feel for Beatrice. She must be so torn between loyalty to the Crown and loyalty to her father. And yes, she could be an effective mediator, if one is needed."
Jennie also provided insight into the relationship between King Charles and Prince Andrew, saying, "What we don’t know is quite how things actually stand between Charles and Andrew. Thus far, despite the obvious tensions over Royal Lodge, the brothers have shared family time together at Windsor and Sandringham."
Bond added, "It will be interesting to see if he and Sarah are included in the Christmas gathering this year. If they are absent, it will tell us much about the state of their relationship."
Jennie also suggested that Princess Beatrice could play a pivotal role in resolving the situation regarding her father’s residence, stating, "Perhaps Beatrice can persuade her dad that Frogmore Cottage is really rather lovely, and his life could be a whole lot easier if he moved there."
These remarks come after Princess Beatrice’s busy week of royal engagements, where she attended an AI and energy event in Abu Dhabi, followed by her participation in a King's Foundation event upon her return to the UK.