Trump may support Prince Harry amid Melania's concerns

Donald Trump has been predicted to support Prince Harry amid ongoing concerns about the Duke's US visa application, according to royal commentator Jennie Bond.
This speculation comes as Melania Trump has been reportedly "upset and worried" after her late mother's immigration records were exposed in connection with the Duke's visa case.
Jennie Bond, a former BBC royal correspondent, explained that Trump is likely to back away from his previous threats to investigate Prince Harry.
She mentioned, “Trump often says one thing and does the opposite,” noting that the US President is currently in a dispute with the Heritage Foundation, which played a role in releasing immigration details concerning Melania’s late mother.
Bond suggested that Trump’s discontent with the group might lead him to avoid supporting its actions against Harry’s visa. “He’s not a fan of the organisation and may be disinclined to help it pursue its accusations over Harry's visa. So that problem may have gone away.”
Meanwhile, Melania Trump’s immigration lawyer, Michael Wildes, revealed that she has been distressed by the publication of her mother’s visa records.
“Mrs. Trump is exploring all options, we spoke yesterday. The US government has once again not paid adequate attention to the security and safety of a former First Family,” Wildes said. He also emphasized, "Mrs. Trump is rightfully upset."
The Heritage Foundation, a conservative think tank, had published 165 pages of Amalija Knavs’ immigration records, obtained through a Freedom of Information Act request. These documents were released amid an effort to expose Prince Harry’s visa information.
Harry’s past drug use, which he disclosed in his memoir Spare, is at the center of the controversy, as such details could affect his eligibility for a green card.
Trump, who has voiced his criticism of the "gracious" treatment Harry and Meghan have received since moving to the US in 2020, was elected as the 47th US President on November 5.
Bond noted that while Harry and Meghan have avoided public criticisms of the Royal Family and political statements in the lead-up to the US election, the return of Trump to the White House could make things uncomfortable for them. "It could be uncomfortable for them living in a country where the President has made some pretty scathing comments about them both."