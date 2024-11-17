Royal

Zara Tindall makes powerful move after Princess Anne attends key event

Zara Tindall exuded confidence in new outing after her mother Princess Anne attended Grouse Nations Series rugby match

  • November 17, 2024
Zara Tindall has seemingly left a message for Princess Anne by exuding confidence in new outing.

On Saturday, November 16, 2024, she attended the Power Day at Cheltenham Racecourse after her mother made a key appearance on the same day.

The 42-year old royal donned a long-line structured wool coat with ornate gold buttons and boxy shoulders.

Zara went for a white blouse underneath the coat with a ruffled front and chiffon pie crust collar for a touch of femininity.

She finished the chic look with a pair of warm brown suede heeled boots to match her cross-body bag and mahogany-hued leather gloves.

On the same day, Princess Anne, 74, was spotted among the crowd at the Famous Grouse Nations Series rugby match between Scotland and Portugal at Murrayfield Stadium in Edinburgh.

King Charles' younger sister went for a navy structured coat with a structured silhouette and sharp lapels.

Anne’s new public appearance comes after she attended a major event at the Royal Albert Hall in London last week.

She joined Prince William, Kate Middleton, the monarch, as well as the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh at the Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance

