Royal

Princess Beatrice opens up about 'growing family' amid second pregnancy

Princess Beatrice is expecting her second child with her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi

  • by Web Desk
  • November 17, 2024
Princess Beatrice opens up about growing family amid second pregnancy
Princess Beatrice opens up about 'growing family' amid second pregnancy 

Princess Beatrice made rare comments about her growing family as she set to welcome her second child with husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi. 

The Princess of York opened up about her healthy lifestyle while managing roles as a parent. 

In an interview with Hello!, Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson's daughter shared advice from her close friend and celebrity nutritionist Gabriela Peacock. 

Beatrice said, "My favourite thing I have learnt from Gabriela is the importance of choosing small, effective tools for balance."

She added, "When you are growing families, sometimes there is not a lot of time to make it all perfect all the time, so with Gabriela's help I have been able to add a few things to try that help me and my family feel good and prioritise our health."

It is important to note that the royal family announced the good news about Beatrice's pregnancy in October 2024. 

In a delightful Instagram post, Buckingham Palace released the soon-to-be parent's photo and wrote, "Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice and Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are very pleased to announce that they are expecting their second child together in early spring; a sibling for Wolfie and Sienna."

The message further reads, "His Majesty The King has been informed and both families are delighted with the news."

Zara Tindall makes powerful move after Princess Anne attends key event
Zara Tindall makes powerful move after Princess Anne attends key event
Meghan Markle pays special tribute to Archie, Lilibet
Meghan Markle pays special tribute to Archie, Lilibet
Princess Beatrice Faces Test of 'Loyalty to Crown, Prince Andrew'
Princess Beatrice Faces Test of 'Loyalty to Crown, Prince Andrew'
Beatrice, Eugenie embrace packed schedules during Middle East visits
Beatrice, Eugenie embrace packed schedules during Middle East visits
Trump may support Prince Harry amid Melania's concerns
Trump may support Prince Harry amid Melania's concerns
King Charles adopts new strategy to spoil Prince William's monarchy plans
King Charles adopts new strategy to spoil Prince William's monarchy plans
King Charles gives his own title to Duchess Sophie in surprising move
King Charles gives his own title to Duchess Sophie in surprising move
Duchess Sophie receives Royal title previously held by King Charles
Duchess Sophie receives Royal title previously held by King Charles
Meghan Markle shares delightful glimpse at life with Harry in Montecito
Meghan Markle shares delightful glimpse at life with Harry in Montecito
King Charles makes huge change to Sandringham estate for key purpose
King Charles makes huge change to Sandringham estate for key purpose
Oldest royal family member dies at age of 101
Oldest royal family member dies at age of 101
King Charles issues powerful statement after Harry ignores monarch's birthday
King Charles issues powerful statement after Harry ignores monarch's birthday