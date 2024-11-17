Princess Beatrice opens up about 'growing family' amid second pregnancy 

Princess Beatrice made rare comments about her growing family as she set to welcome her second child with husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.
The Princess of York opened up about her healthy lifestyle while managing roles as a parent.
In an interview with Hello!, Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson's daughter shared advice from her close friend and celebrity nutritionist Gabriela Peacock.
Beatrice said, "My favourite thing I have learnt from Gabriela is the importance of choosing small, effective tools for balance."
She added, "When you are growing families, sometimes there is not a lot of time to make it all perfect all the time, so with Gabriela's help I have been able to add a few things to try that help me and my family feel good and prioritise our health."
It is important to note that the royal family announced the good news about Beatrice's pregnancy in October 2024.
In a delightful Instagram post, Buckingham Palace released the soon-to-be parent's photo and wrote, "Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice and Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are very pleased to announce that they are expecting their second child together in early spring; a sibling for Wolfie and Sienna."
The message further reads, "His Majesty The King has been informed and both families are delighted with the news."