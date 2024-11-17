Prince Harry raises ‘another’ HUGE concern for King Charles with legal battle

Prince Harry has seemingly raised another problem for his cancer-sicken father King Charles.
The Duke of Sussex has gotten involved in a legal battle against the publisher of The Sun newspaper.
A former royal butler Grant Harrold told GB News that the monarch tried to stop his younger son from further getting involved in the legal trouble.
He said, “Harry, on quite a few occasions has done it how he wants, but this is good advice from the King. We’re thinking, ‘not another one’, and it comes like that. It’s not great for the Royal Family having all these ongoing legal battles.”
Harry’s case concerns “blagging” accusations, which means gathering information about him by deception and other unlawful invasions of privacy.
The media outlet’s Dawn Neesom mentioned that the Spare author’s act can likely caused the King “another level of worry.”
“It’s vital the Royal Family work together. Harry does work with the press and uses them when he needs them, but he can’t suddenly have these battles going on. The Royal Family have these working relationships and I thought Harry would be better focused on doing that,” Grant noted.
The royal butler suggested that Duke should be working with the media rather than “against” it.
For the unversed, Harry, 40, is suing the publisher of The Sun for unlawfully obtaining private information about him from 1996 until 2011.