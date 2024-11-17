Royal

Prince Harry raises ‘another’ HUGE concern for King Charles with legal battle

The Duke of Sussex snubbed his father King Charles III on his 76th birthday

  • by Web Desk
  • November 17, 2024
Prince Harry raises ‘another’ HUGE concern for King Charles with legal battle
Prince Harry raises ‘another’ HUGE concern for King Charles with legal battle

Prince Harry has seemingly raised another problem for his cancer-sicken father King Charles.

The Duke of Sussex has gotten involved in a legal battle against the publisher of The Sun newspaper.

A former royal butler Grant Harrold told GB News that the monarch tried to stop his younger son from further getting involved in the legal trouble.

He said, “Harry, on quite a few occasions has done it how he wants, but this is good advice from the King. We’re thinking, ‘not another one’, and it comes like that. It’s not great for the Royal Family having all these ongoing legal battles.”

Harry’s case concerns “blagging” accusations, which means gathering information about him by deception and other unlawful invasions of privacy.

The media outlet’s Dawn Neesom mentioned that the Spare author’s act can likely caused the King “another level of worry.”

“It’s vital the Royal Family work together. Harry does work with the press and uses them when he needs them, but he can’t suddenly have these battles going on. The Royal Family have these working relationships and I thought Harry would be better focused on doing that,” Grant noted.

The royal butler suggested that Duke should be working with the media rather than “against” it.

For the unversed, Harry, 40, is suing the publisher of The Sun for unlawfully obtaining private information about him from 1996 until 2011.

Princess Beatrice opens up about 'growing family' amid second pregnancy
Princess Beatrice opens up about 'growing family' amid second pregnancy
Zara Tindall makes powerful move after Princess Anne attends key event
Zara Tindall makes powerful move after Princess Anne attends key event
Meghan Markle pays special tribute to Archie, Lilibet
Meghan Markle pays special tribute to Archie, Lilibet
Princess Beatrice Faces Test of 'Loyalty to Crown, Prince Andrew'
Princess Beatrice Faces Test of 'Loyalty to Crown, Prince Andrew'
Beatrice, Eugenie embrace packed schedules during Middle East visits
Beatrice, Eugenie embrace packed schedules during Middle East visits
Trump may support Prince Harry amid Melania's concerns
Trump may support Prince Harry amid Melania's concerns
King Charles adopts new strategy to spoil Prince William's monarchy plans
King Charles adopts new strategy to spoil Prince William's monarchy plans
King Charles gives his own title to Duchess Sophie in surprising move
King Charles gives his own title to Duchess Sophie in surprising move
Duchess Sophie receives Royal title previously held by King Charles
Duchess Sophie receives Royal title previously held by King Charles
Meghan Markle shares delightful glimpse at life with Harry in Montecito
Meghan Markle shares delightful glimpse at life with Harry in Montecito
King Charles makes huge change to Sandringham estate for key purpose
King Charles makes huge change to Sandringham estate for key purpose
Oldest royal family member dies at age of 101
Oldest royal family member dies at age of 101