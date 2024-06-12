Trending

World's oldest book fetches over £3 million at London auction

The Crosby-Schoyen Codex was previously owned by the Norwegian businessman

  • by Web Desk
  • June 12, 2024
World's oldest book fetches over £3 million at London auction
World's oldest book fetches over £3 million at London auction

The world's oldest book in a private collection, known as the Crosby-Schoyen Codex, fetched over £3 million at an auction in London.

As per multiple outlets, the codex, previously owned by Norwegian businessman Martin Schoyen, contains complete copies of two Bible texts, Jonah and Peter's first epistle.

Bidding at Christie's auction house started at £1.7 million and attracted enthusiastic online and in-person bidders.

Eventually, the codex was sold for £3,065,000 ($3,898,000) to an anonymous phone bidder.

Discovered by Egyptian farmers in the 1950s, the codex dates back to the fourth century AD, making it at least 1,600 years old.

It is written in Coptic script on double-sided papyrus leaves, showcasing advancements in written technology for its time.

Accompanying the codex, twelve additional select pieces from the Schoyen Collection were also auctioned. 

The entire collection boasts over 20,000 pieces, spanning 5,000 years of history from 3,500 BC to the present day.

While, the sale of the Crosby-Schoyen Codex falls short of the record for rare text sales. 

Last year, the Codex Sassoon, a Hebrew Bible over 1,000 years old, sold for $38.1 million, setting a new record. 

The highest-selling historical document remains one of the first prints of the US Constitution, which sold for $43 million in November 2021 at Sotheby's.

World's oldest book fetches over £3 million at London auction

World's oldest book fetches over £3 million at London auction
Elephants use 'unique' names to call each other, study

Elephants use 'unique' names to call each other, study
Prince Harry searching for a permanent homecoming residence in UK

Prince Harry searching for a permanent homecoming residence in UK
King Charles to greet David Beckham at Buckingham Palace tonight

King Charles to greet David Beckham at Buckingham Palace tonight

Trending News

King Charles to greet David Beckham at Buckingham Palace tonight
Elephants use 'unique' names to call each other, study
King Charles to greet David Beckham at Buckingham Palace tonight
Lindsay Hubbard faces huge financial loss after Carl Radke cancels wedding
King Charles to greet David Beckham at Buckingham Palace tonight
Courteney Cox recreates viral dance from Bruce Springsteen video: Watch
King Charles to greet David Beckham at Buckingham Palace tonight
Donald Trump makes bold statement about Taylor Swift
King Charles to greet David Beckham at Buckingham Palace tonight
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck put Beverly Hills home up for sale amid marital woes
King Charles to greet David Beckham at Buckingham Palace tonight
BTS RM begins countdown to military discharge in new Instagram story
King Charles to greet David Beckham at Buckingham Palace tonight
Kajol’s co-star Noor Malabika found dead from apparent suicide
King Charles to greet David Beckham at Buckingham Palace tonight
Will Sonakshi Sinha marry Zaheer Iqbal on June 23?
King Charles to greet David Beckham at Buckingham Palace tonight
Unidentified dead body found amid missing TV presenter Michael Mosley’s search
King Charles to greet David Beckham at Buckingham Palace tonight
BTS treats fans with unseen videos for FESTA 2024 Bang Bang Con
King Charles to greet David Beckham at Buckingham Palace tonight
Sania Mirza embarks on holy journey after Shoaib Malik's divorce
King Charles to greet David Beckham at Buckingham Palace tonight
World Ocean Day: Salma Hayek joins global celebration with special wish