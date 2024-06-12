Did Chris Martin, Dakota Johnson break up?

Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson’s relationship may have gone through the wringer this year, a source has suggested.
Johnson, 34, and Martin, 47, are currently busy, with the actress promoting new film Daddio at the Tribeca Film Festival and the Coldplay front man touring Europe, and an insider seemingly suggested that they may have, in fact, split sometime earlier this year.
Talking to People about how the couple are ‘going strong’, a source close to the couple inadvertently added, “They’ve had ups and downs… but now they’re definitely back on.”
This comes amid renewed speculation about the status of Johnson and Martin’s long term relationship; fans have been worried about trouble in paradise after the Fifty Shades star was seen at Tribeca without the large emerald ring, widely thought to be her engagement ring from Martin.
It is pertinent to note that a source confirmed to People in March this year that the couple had ‘got engaged years ago’. This came years after Johnson was first seen wearing the emerald sparkler on her left hand in December 2020.
While the source confirmed that the couple are ‘back on’, suggesting that they are still together despite some bumps, Martin and Johnson have not been spotted together since February this year, when they headed to Puerto Vallarta, Mexico for a short vacation.