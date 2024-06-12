Hania Aamir, Zaviyar Nauman's bridal photoshoot sets fans' thoughts racing

Hania Aamir and Zaviyar Nauman paired up for a bridal photoshoot, leaving the world in stitches.
Maha Wajahat's recent bridal collection featured another popular on screen couple, the famous Mujhe Pyar Hua Tha duo.
The dimple queen dolled up in a stunning off white and gold bridal attire for the campaign while the handsome Zaviyar twinned in the same as they posed for romantic clicks amidst the wedding decor.
The pictures of the couple have gone viral raising eyebrows among their fans and followers alike.
Several of their fans rushed to the comments section to express their own two cents.
One user wrote, " I thought they got married."
Another revealed, " They are already married in my mind."
" Two pookies in one frame," the third added.
" I just got a mini heart attack," the fourth penned.
Fans want the pair’s on-screen chemistry to transform into a real-life one very soon.
Zaviyar Nauman, who is the son of veteran star Nauman Ijaz, has made quite a name in showbiz within a very short span of time.
This ain’t the first time Zaviyar Nauman and Hania Aamir were sighted together as they shook a leg at a friends wedding in Lahore recently.