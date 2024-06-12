Entertainment

Hania Aamir, Zaviyar Nauman's bridal photoshoot sets fans' thoughts racing

Hania Aamir and Zaviyar Nauman's latest bridal shoot has fans saying, 'They should marry'

  • by Web Desk
  • June 12, 2024
Hania Aamir, Zaviyar Nauman's bridal photoshoot sets fans' thoughts racing
Hania Aamir and Zaviyar Nauman's latest bridal shoot has fans saying, 'They should marry' 

Hania Aamir and Zaviyar Nauman paired up for a bridal photoshoot, leaving the world in stitches.

Maha Wajahat's recent bridal collection featured another popular on screen couple, the famous Mujhe Pyar Hua Tha duo.

The dimple queen dolled up in a stunning off white and gold bridal attire for the campaign while the handsome Zaviyar twinned in the same as they posed for romantic clicks amidst the wedding decor. 

The pictures of the couple have gone viral raising eyebrows among their fans and followers alike. 


Several of their fans rushed to the comments section to express their own two cents.

One user wrote, " I thought they got married."

Another revealed, " They are already married in my mind."

" Two pookies in one frame," the third added.

" I just got a mini heart attack," the fourth penned.

Fans want the pair’s on-screen chemistry to transform into a real-life one very soon.

Zaviyar Nauman, who is the son of veteran star Nauman Ijaz, has made quite a name in showbiz within a very short span of time.

This ain’t the first time Zaviyar Nauman and Hania Aamir were sighted together as they shook a leg at a friends wedding in Lahore recently. 

YouTube star Ben Potter's death details REVEALED

YouTube star Ben Potter's death details REVEALED
BTS Jin reunites with members after completing military service

BTS Jin reunites with members after completing military service
Dwayne Johnson gets injured amid 'Smashing Machine' filming

Dwayne Johnson gets injured amid 'Smashing Machine' filming
Miley Cyrus steps out for romantic date with boyfriend Maxx Morando

Miley Cyrus steps out for romantic date with boyfriend Maxx Morando

Entertainment News

Miley Cyrus steps out for romantic date with boyfriend Maxx Morando
Dwayne Johnson gets injured amid 'Smashing Machine' filming
Miley Cyrus steps out for romantic date with boyfriend Maxx Morando
Miley Cyrus steps out for romantic date with boyfriend Maxx Morando
Miley Cyrus steps out for romantic date with boyfriend Maxx Morando
Kartik Aryan dishes out qualities he seeks in ideal soulmate
Miley Cyrus steps out for romantic date with boyfriend Maxx Morando
Kendall Jenner enjoys dinner date with Bad Bunny amid breakup rumors
Miley Cyrus steps out for romantic date with boyfriend Maxx Morando
'American Psycho' costars unimpressed with Christian Bale's acting initially
Miley Cyrus steps out for romantic date with boyfriend Maxx Morando
Kevin Jonas ends up in hospital due to skin cancer
Miley Cyrus steps out for romantic date with boyfriend Maxx Morando
Saba Qamar drops yet another carousal from her extravagant abode
Miley Cyrus steps out for romantic date with boyfriend Maxx Morando
Céline Dion reveals ‘fatal’ health crisis amid ‘I Am’ release
Miley Cyrus steps out for romantic date with boyfriend Maxx Morando
Kartik Aaryan opens up about ‘lowest point’ in his life
Miley Cyrus steps out for romantic date with boyfriend Maxx Morando
Oprah Winfrey hospitalized with ‘very serious’ virus
Miley Cyrus steps out for romantic date with boyfriend Maxx Morando
Did Chris Martin, Dakota Johnson break up?
Miley Cyrus steps out for romantic date with boyfriend Maxx Morando
Dua Lipa turns heads with backless blue dress at Jacquemus’ Italy show