Entertainment

Bad Omens announces 2026 arena tour: Check out entire schedule

Bad Omens North American tour will start from February 22, 2026, in Salt Lake City, and will end on March 27 in Oakland

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
  • |
Bad Omens announces 2026 arena tour: Check out entire schedule

The popular heavy metal rock band Bad Omens announced their 2026 arena tour, which is slated to start from early next year.

The rising star’s North American tour will start from February 22, 2026, in Salt Lake City, and will end on March 27 in Oakland.

On Tuesday, February 24, the tour hits Denver’s Ball Arena, with opening acts Beartooth and President.

It is important to note that artist presales will kick off from today, October 28 at 12 p.m. local time.

Additional presales run all week before the general ticket sales, starting Friday, October 31, at 10 a.m. local time.

Bad Omens 2026 arena tour dates

Here is the entire schedule of North American tour 2026:

  • February 22 in Delta Center - Salt Lake City, UT
  • February 24 in Ball Arena - Denver, CO
  • February 26 in T-Mobile Center - Kansas City, MO
  • February 28 in Little Caesars Arena - Detroit, MI
  • March 02 in Target Center - Minneapolis, MN
  • March 04 in Allstate Arena - Rosemont, IL
  • March 06 in Scotiabank Arena - Toronto, ON
  • March 08 in Place Bell - Laval, QC
  • March 10 in Prudential Center - Newark, NJ
  • March 11 in TD Garden - Boston, MA
  • March 13 in Xfinity Mobile Arena - Philadelphia, PA
  • March 14 in CFG Bank Arena - Baltimore, MD
  • March 16 in Lenovo Center - Raleigh, NC
  • March 17 in Bridgestone Arena - Nashville, TN
  • March 19 in American Airlines Center - Dallas, TX
  • March 20 in Frost Bank Center - San Antonio, TX
  • March 22 in Paycom Center - Oklahoma City, OK
  • March 24 in Desert Diamond Arena - Glendale, AZ
  • March 26 in Kia Forum - Inglewood, CA
  • March 27 in Oakland Arena - Oakland, CA
