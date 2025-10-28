Prunella Scales, 'Fawlty Towers' star dies at 93

The Fawlty Towers actress, Prunella Scales, has passed away at the age of 93.
Best known for playing hotel manager Sybil Fawlty in the British sitcom, the saddening news of her death was confirmed by her family, reported BBC.
According to her sons Samuel and Joseph, the actress died "peacefully at home in London yesterday."
In an emotional statement, they shared that Scales was watching Fawlty Towers a day before she died. She had been diagnosed with vascular dementia in 2013.
"Our darling mother Prunella Scales died peacefully at home in London yesterday. She was 93," her sons told the PA News agency.
The statement added, "Although dementia forced her retirement from a remarkable acting career of nearly 70 years, she continued to live at home."
Fawlty Towers was a British sitcom created and written by John Cleese and Connie Booth, originally broadcast on BBC Two in 1975 and 1979.
Her husband, fellow actor Timothy West, passed away in November last year.
She is survived by two sons and one stepdaughter, seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
The statement continued, "We would like to thank all those who gave Pru such wonderful care at the end of her life: her last days were comfortable, contented and surrounded by love."
This year marked 50 years since the classic comedy Fawlty Towers first debuted on screens.