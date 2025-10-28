Entertainment

Prunella Scales, 'Fawlty Towers' star dies at 93

Prunella Scales, who received a Bafta nod for her portrayal of Queen Elizabeth II in 1991's 'A Question of Attribution,' had been battling vascular dementia since 2013

  • By Hania Jamil
  • |
Prunella Scales, Fawlty Towers star dies at 93
Prunella Scales, 'Fawlty Towers' star dies at 93

The Fawlty Towers actress, Prunella Scales, has passed away at the age of 93.

Best known for playing hotel manager Sybil Fawlty in the British sitcom, the saddening news of her death was confirmed by her family, reported BBC.

According to her sons Samuel and Joseph, the actress died "peacefully at home in London yesterday."

In an emotional statement, they shared that Scales was watching Fawlty Towers a day before she died. She had been diagnosed with vascular dementia in 2013.

"Our darling mother Prunella Scales died peacefully at home in London yesterday. She was 93," her sons told the PA News agency.

The statement added, "Although dementia forced her retirement from a remarkable acting career of nearly 70 years, she continued to live at home."

Fawlty Towers was a British sitcom created and written by John Cleese and Connie Booth, originally broadcast on BBC Two in 1975 and 1979.

Her husband, fellow actor Timothy West, passed away in November last year.

She is survived by two sons and one stepdaughter, seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

The statement continued, "We would like to thank all those who gave Pru such wonderful care at the end of her life: her last days were comfortable, contented and surrounded by love."

This year marked 50 years since the classic comedy Fawlty Towers first debuted on screens.

Advertisement
You Might Like:
Advertisement

Top 5 pop culture moments of 2025 to recreate this Halloween

Top 5 pop culture moments of 2025 to recreate this Halloween
From cheating Coldplay concert couple to Labubu, 2025 might just have been one of the most iconic years for Halloween costumes

Jennifer Lawrence breaks internet with her post-baby transformation plans

Jennifer Lawrence breaks internet with her post-baby transformation plans
The 'Hunger Games' starlet welcomed her second baby with her husband, Cooke Maroney, in March this year

King Frederik, Queen Mary embark on historic visit to Latvia

King Frederik, Queen Mary embark on historic visit to Latvia
The Danish palace shared the update on the monarch’s upcoming visit to Latvia

Miley Cyrus’ ex Liam Hemsworth talks about his engagement with Gabriella

Miley Cyrus’ ex Liam Hemsworth talks about his engagement with Gabriella
Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus finalized their divorce in Janurary 2020

Ariana Grande shines at 'Wicked: For Good' event amid Ethan Slater split speculation

Ariana Grande shines at 'Wicked: For Good' event amid Ethan Slater split speculation
Ariana Grande attended a 'Wicked: For Good' screening without her beau Ethan Slater

Sydney Sweeney sets record straight on ‘James Bond’ rumours

Sydney Sweeney sets record straight on ‘James Bond’ rumours
Sydney Sweeney shares her candid thoughts on becoming next ‘James Bond’ girl

Ben Affleck gives surprising reaction on ex Ana de Armas split with Tom Cruise

Ben Affleck gives surprising reaction on ex Ana de Armas split with Tom Cruise
Ben Affleck makes feelings clear on Ana De Armas' sudden break up with Tom Cruise

Justin Bieber makes big confession on cheating amid Hailey Bieber split buzz

Justin Bieber makes big confession on cheating amid Hailey Bieber split buzz
Justin Bieber made confession amid split rumors between the 'Baby' singer and Hailey Bieber

Jay-Z claps back at backlash over Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl gig

Jay-Z claps back at backlash over Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl gig
Jay-Z shuts down critics over Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl spot

Sydney Sweeney on viral Glen Powell dating rumors: ‘I love being with him’

Sydney Sweeney on viral Glen Powell dating rumors: ‘I love being with him’
Sydney Sweeney shares jaw-dropping statement on dating rumours with co-star Glen Powell

Cillian Murphy’s son Aran steps into acting spotlight with HBO debut

Cillian Murphy’s son Aran steps into acting spotlight with HBO debut
Aran has joined the cast of 'WAR', an upcoming HBO and Sky co-production series

CBS News veteran John Dickerson to depart network

CBS News veteran John Dickerson to depart network
The 'CBS Evening News' anchor announced on social media that he’ll leave CBS News at year’s end