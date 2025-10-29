'Doctor Who' 2025 return: Disney+ announces shocking new update 

Entertainment

Doctor Who is gearing up to stun its fans with a shocking new update.  

On Tuesday, October 28, the director of drama, Lindsay Salt, announced that after the launch of two seasons will no longer be a co-producer on the sci-fi series. 

"The BBC remains fully committed to Doctor Who, which continues to be one of our most loved dramas, and we are delighted that Russell T Davies has agreed to write us another spectacular Christmas special for 2026," he added.

Salt additionally said, "We can assure fans, the Doctor is not going anywhere, and we will be announcing plans for the next series in due course, which will ensure the TARDIS remains at the heart of the BBC."  

However, there are plans for the British broadcaster to continue with the show, including a 2026 Christmas special. 

For the unversed, the original Doctor Who series premiered in November 1963 and ran for 26 seasons – nearly 700 episodes – through December 1989. 

Doctor Who has also starred several Hollywood A-listers, including William Hartnell, Patrick Troughton, Jon Pertwee and Tom Baker.  

The popular drama-action series will be back on our screens with a special episode on Christmas 2026.   

