Noah Schnapp plays coy about 'Byler' romance in 'Stranger Things' season 5

  • By Hania Jamil
Noah Schnapp has teased and weighed in on the most-asked Stranger Things question: "Is Byler real?"

On Monday, October 27, in a video message posted on his TikTok account, the 21-year-old addressed his character, Will Byers', crush on his best friend Mike Wheeler, played by Finn Wolfhard.

Reading a fan comment that read, "Is byler happening or not?" with a crying face emoji, Noah noted, "You guys love saying this, and I never listen."

He added, "It's probably the most commented comment in all my late-night videos, and I always ignore it."

Previously, Noah teased the potential love story in another of his videos with the words, "This song will be in season 5...I wonder why," referring to Tiffany's track, titled I Think We're Alone Now.

In season 4, Noah's character Will uses a conversation about Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) to reveal his true feelings for Mike.

While sitting in the backseat of a van driven by his older brother, Will compares his best friend to the group's heart, sharing that "without [a] heart, we'd all fall apart, even El, especially El."

He adds that El is "so different from other people, and when you're different, sometimes you feel like a mistake. But you make her feel like she's not a mistake at all," an emotional moment in the season where Will once again uses Eleven to shield his own feelings.

In an August 2023 Variety interview, Noah credited the Stranger Things character for helping him to come out as gay.

"I think if I never played that character, I probably would still be closeted," Noah admitted.

Stranger Things' final instalment will premiere on Netflix in three parts: Volume 1 on November 26, Volume 2 on Christmas and the series finale on New Year's Eve. Each part will feature four episodes. 

The finale will also be screened in limited theatres across the US and Canada.

