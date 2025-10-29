Entertainment

Halle Bailey, DDG agree to co-parenting terms after restraining order dismissal

DDG and Halle Bailey, who parted ways in October 2024, have reached a custody agreement for their son, Halo

  • By Hania Jamil
Halle Bailey and DDG have shaken hands on a co-parenting deal, as they reached a custody agreement for their 22-month-old son, Halo Saint.

As reported by PEOPLE, the former couple has agreed to a temporary arrangement where DDG has custody of Halo on Wednesdays and certain weekends from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. local time.

While for the rest of the time, Halo will live with The Little Mermaid actress.

Bailey and DDG, born Darryl Dwayne Granberry Jr, have also agreed to a holiday schedule. Besides that, the two have dropped their restraining orders against each other and are ordered not to talk badly about one another, both in public and in front of their son.

The former couple, who split in October 2024, have gone back and forth on custody for their baby over the past few months. 

Most recently, the two were ordered not to post or share any "photographs, images and/or information" of Halo on the internet.

At that time, a judge approved a visitation agreement between DDG and Bailey where the streamer was permitted to have "peaceful contact" with The Color Purple star, solely to coordinate court-ordered visitation of Halo.

The ruling came after Halle and DDG exchanged restraining orders against each other over the summer.

Back in June, DDG requested an emergency hearing and asked the court to restrict Bailey from travelling internationally with Halo.

At the time, he also requested a domestic violence restraining order, alleging that Bailey posed an "imminent emotional and psychological risk to the minor child based on repeated, documented threats of self-harm." 

    DDG's filing came a month after Bailey accused him of abuse and was granted a temporary restraining order against him.

    The former couple's son was also protected from DDG under the temporary restraining order, which was filed in Los Angeles County Superior Court.

