Entertainment

Kate Hudson, Danny Fujikawa make rare appearance at 'Song Sung Blue' premiere

The 'Song Sung Blue' film will be released in theatres this December

  • By Fatima Hassan
  • |
Kate Hudson, Danny Fujikawa make rare appearance at Song Sung Blue premiere
Kate Hudson, Danny Fujikawa make rare appearance at 'Song Sung Blue' premiere 

Kate Hudson and her fiancé, Danny Fujikawa, made a rare red-carpet appearance at the premiere of her new film, Song Sung Blue. 

The Almost Famous starlet and her partner promoted her upcoming movie at the 2025 AFI Festival in Los Angeles on Sunday, October 26.

For the star-studded occasion, Hudson opted for a silky, amber-colored gown, which she styled with minimal make-up. She completed her look by letting her blonde locks free.

Meanwhile, Fujikawa wore a brown pinstripe suit with a black T-shirt underneath and black sneakers.

Notably, the couple appeared in high spirits as they posed together for the pictures.

For those unaware, the actress and Danny Fujikawa announced their engagement on September 13, 2021, when Hudson released a carousel of images, showing her engagement ring, with a moving caption, "Let's go!"

As of now, the two have not revealed their plans for marriage despite being together for four years. 

In addition to Kate Hudson, the forthcoming film also stars Michael Imperioli, Ella Anderson, musician King Princess, Mustafa Shakir, Hudson Hensley, Fisher Stevens and Jim Belushi in leading roles.

For the unversed, Song Sung Blue will premiere in theatres on December 25, 2025. 

Advertisement
You Might Like:
Advertisement

Taylor Swift gets adorable shout-out from Travis Kelce after major milestone

Taylor Swift gets adorable shout-out from Travis Kelce after major milestone
The Kansas City Chiefs tight end has landed his 100th career touchdown, including playoffs, in a historic feat

Kim Kardashian shares major health update after shocking brain illness scare

Kim Kardashian shares major health update after shocking brain illness scare
'The Kardashians' star revealed her brain diagnosis in a teaser for new show

'Stranger Things' star Noah Schnapp drops huge clue ahead of season 5 finale

'Stranger Things' star Noah Schnapp drops huge clue ahead of season 5 finale
The much-awaited season 5 of 'Stranger Things' will premiere on Netflix in November this year

Bad Omens announces 2026 arena tour: Check out entire schedule

Bad Omens announces 2026 arena tour: Check out entire schedule
Bad Omens North American tour will start from February 22, 2026, in Salt Lake City, and will end on March 27 in Oakland

Chris Evans welcomes first baby with wife Alba Baptista

Chris Evans welcomes first baby with wife Alba Baptista
'The Avengers' star, who tied the knot with his wife Alba Baptista in September 2023, has welcomed his first baby

Late influencer Ben Bader's family breaks silence after his sudden death

Late influencer Ben Bader's family breaks silence after his sudden death
Ben Bader's girlfriend, Reem, confirmed his death on social media a few days after his passing

Noah Schnapp plays coy about 'Byler' romance in 'Stranger Things' season 5

Noah Schnapp plays coy about 'Byler' romance in 'Stranger Things' season 5
A whirlpool romance between Noah Schnapp and Finn Wolfhard might be awaiting fans in 'Stranger Things' finale

Prunella Scales, 'Fawlty Towers' star dies at 93

Prunella Scales, 'Fawlty Towers' star dies at 93
Prunella Scales, who had been battling vascular dementia since 2013, has died at the age of 93

Top 5 pop culture moments of 2025 to recreate this Halloween

Top 5 pop culture moments of 2025 to recreate this Halloween
From Coldplay concert's cheating couple to Labubu dolls, 2025 might just have been one of the most iconic years for Halloween costumes

Jennifer Lawrence breaks internet with her post-baby transformation plans

Jennifer Lawrence breaks internet with her post-baby transformation plans
The 'Hunger Games' starlet welcomed her second baby with her husband, Cooke Maroney, in March this year

King Frederik, Queen Mary embark on historic visit to Latvia

King Frederik, Queen Mary embark on historic visit to Latvia
The Danish palace shared the update on the monarch’s upcoming visit to Latvia

Miley Cyrus’ ex Liam Hemsworth talks about his engagement with Gabriella

Miley Cyrus’ ex Liam Hemsworth talks about his engagement with Gabriella
Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus finalized their divorce in Janurary 2020