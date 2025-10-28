Kate Hudson, Danny Fujikawa make rare appearance at 'Song Sung Blue' premiere 

Kate Hudson and her fiancé, Danny Fujikawa, made a rare red-carpet appearance at the premiere of her new film, Song Sung Blue.
The Almost Famous starlet and her partner promoted her upcoming movie at the 2025 AFI Festival in Los Angeles on Sunday, October 26.
For the star-studded occasion, Hudson opted for a silky, amber-colored gown, which she styled with minimal make-up. She completed her look by letting her blonde locks free.
Meanwhile, Fujikawa wore a brown pinstripe suit with a black T-shirt underneath and black sneakers.
Notably, the couple appeared in high spirits as they posed together for the pictures.
For those unaware, the actress and Danny Fujikawa announced their engagement on September 13, 2021, when Hudson released a carousel of images, showing her engagement ring, with a moving caption, "Let's go!"
As of now, the two have not revealed their plans for marriage despite being together for four years.
In addition to Kate Hudson, the forthcoming film also stars Michael Imperioli, Ella Anderson, musician King Princess, Mustafa Shakir, Hudson Hensley, Fisher Stevens and Jim Belushi in leading roles.
For the unversed, Song Sung Blue will premiere in theatres on December 25, 2025.