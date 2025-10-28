Netflix unveils 'One Piece' season 2 premiere date amid season 3 pre-production

One Piece's second season has finally revealed its release date with an exciting video featuring the main lead, Iñaki Godoy.
Season 2 of the live-action adaptation of one of the most celebrated anime will be premiering on Netflix on March 10, 2026, shared Goday, who portrays Monkey D. Luffy in the series.
Netflix's One Piece, which is based on an anime that first aired in October 1999 and has so far 1,146 episodes, follows a group known as the Straw Hat Pirates as they sail in search of finding "One Piece", a legendary treasure hidden by Gold Roger, the former King of the Pirates.
As reported by Variety, Iñaki Godoy, Taz Skyler, Emily Rudd, Mackenyu, Jacob Romero Gibson, Morgan Davies and Jeff Ward will return for Season 2.
Season 1 of One Piece ended with Monkey D. Luffy and the rest of the crew celebrating their victory over Arlong after fighting him.
After the pirates save the Conomi Islands, the crew set sail on their next adventure, while a new bounty is placed on Luffy.
The second season will follow the pirates on their journeys through Loguetown, Reverse Mountain (Twin Capes), Whisky Peak, Little Island and Drum Island.
One Piece creator Eiichiro Oda confirmed that Season 2 will also introduce fan-favourite character Tony Tony Chopper.
Watch One Piece Season 2 announcement date here: