Entertainment

Netflix unveils 'One Piece' season 2 premiere date amid season 3 pre-production

Iñaki Godoy confirmed the 'One Piece' season 3's production is going strong in the date announcement video

  • By Hania Jamil
  • |
Netflix unveils One Piece season 2 premiere date amid season 3 pre-production
Netflix unveils 'One Piece' season 2 premiere date amid season 3 pre-production

One Piece's second season has finally revealed its release date with an exciting video featuring the main lead, Iñaki Godoy.

Season 2 of the live-action adaptation of one of the most celebrated anime will be premiering on Netflix on March 10, 2026, shared Goday, who portrays Monkey D. Luffy in the series.

Netflix's One Piece, which is based on an anime that first aired in October 1999 and has so far 1,146 episodes, follows a group known as the Straw Hat Pirates as they sail in search of finding "One Piece", a legendary treasure hidden by Gold Roger, the former King of the Pirates.

As reported by Variety, Iñaki Godoy, Taz Skyler, Emily Rudd, Mackenyu, Jacob Romero Gibson, Morgan Davies and Jeff Ward will return for Season 2.

Season 1 of One Piece ended with Monkey D. Luffy and the rest of the crew celebrating their victory over Arlong after fighting him. 

After the pirates save the Conomi Islands, the crew set sail on their next adventure, while a new bounty is placed on Luffy.

The second season will follow the pirates on their journeys through Loguetown, Reverse Mountain (Twin Capes), Whisky Peak, Little Island and Drum Island.

One Piece creator Eiichiro Oda confirmed that Season 2 will also introduce fan-favourite character Tony Tony Chopper.

Watch One Piece Season 2 announcement date here:



Advertisement
You Might Like:
Advertisement

Taylor Swift gets adorable shout-out from Travis Kelce after major milestone

Taylor Swift gets adorable shout-out from Travis Kelce after major milestone
The Kansas City Chiefs tight end has landed his 100th career touchdown, including playoffs, in a historic feat

Kim Kardashian shares major health update after shocking brain illness scare

Kim Kardashian shares major health update after shocking brain illness scare
'The Kardashians' star revealed her brain diagnosis in a teaser for new show

Kate Hudson, Danny Fujikawa make rare appearance at 'Song Sung Blue' premiere

Kate Hudson, Danny Fujikawa make rare appearance at 'Song Sung Blue' premiere
The 'Song Sung Blue' film will be released in theatres this December

'Stranger Things' star Noah Schnapp drops huge clue ahead of season 5 finale

'Stranger Things' star Noah Schnapp drops huge clue ahead of season 5 finale
The much-awaited season 5 of 'Stranger Things' will premiere on Netflix in November this year

Bad Omens announces 2026 arena tour: Check out entire schedule

Bad Omens announces 2026 arena tour: Check out entire schedule
Bad Omens North American tour will start from February 22, 2026, in Salt Lake City, and will end on March 27 in Oakland

Chris Evans welcomes first baby with wife Alba Baptista

Chris Evans welcomes first baby with wife Alba Baptista
'The Avengers' star, who tied the knot with his wife Alba Baptista in September 2023, has welcomed his first baby

Late influencer Ben Bader's family breaks silence after his sudden death

Late influencer Ben Bader's family breaks silence after his sudden death
Ben Bader's girlfriend, Reem, confirmed his death on social media a few days after his passing

Noah Schnapp plays coy about 'Byler' romance in 'Stranger Things' season 5

Noah Schnapp plays coy about 'Byler' romance in 'Stranger Things' season 5
A whirlpool romance between Noah Schnapp and Finn Wolfhard might be awaiting fans in 'Stranger Things' finale

Prunella Scales, 'Fawlty Towers' star dies at 93

Prunella Scales, 'Fawlty Towers' star dies at 93
Prunella Scales, who had been battling vascular dementia since 2013, has died at the age of 93

Top 5 pop culture moments of 2025 to recreate this Halloween

Top 5 pop culture moments of 2025 to recreate this Halloween
From Coldplay concert's cheating couple to Labubu dolls, 2025 might just have been one of the most iconic years for Halloween costumes

Jennifer Lawrence breaks internet with her post-baby transformation plans

Jennifer Lawrence breaks internet with her post-baby transformation plans
The 'Hunger Games' starlet welcomed her second baby with her husband, Cooke Maroney, in March this year

King Frederik, Queen Mary embark on historic visit to Latvia

King Frederik, Queen Mary embark on historic visit to Latvia
The Danish palace shared the update on the monarch’s upcoming visit to Latvia