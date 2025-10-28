Taylor Swift gets adorable shout-out from Travis Kelce after major milestone

Taylor Swift received a sweet nod from fiancé, Travis Kelce, during Kansas City Chiefs vs. Washington Commanders clash.
On Monday, October 27, the NFL star made history by landing his 83rd career touchdown with the Chiefs, which tied him with Priest Holmes for the most touchdowns in team history, reported NBC Sports.
After scoring the touchdown, which gave the Chiefs a 21-7 lead over the Commanders, Travis celebrated the milestone with a nod to the Love Story crooner, who was watching the game alongside Patrick Mahomes' wife, Brittany Mahomes.
He looked up at the suite, where Taylor was enjoying the game from, and did a bit of the choreography from the pop star's latest album's track The Fate of Ophelia's music video.
In the song, which many suspect is about Travis, Taylor sings, "Keep it 100", which he recreated on the ground, follows by "Pledge allegiance to your hands, your team, your vibes."
She also confirmed during an October 3 appearance on BBC 1 that "100" is a play on numerology, as Swift and Kelce's favourite numbers, 87 and 13, add up to equal 100.
For the game day, Taylor, who announced her engagement to Travis two months ago, wore a red turtleneck, as she cheered on Travis from the stands at Arrowhead Stadium.