'Stranger Things' star Noah Schnapp drops huge clue ahead of season 5 finale

The much-awaited season 5 of 'Stranger Things' will premiere on Netflix in November this year

  • By Fatima Hassan
Less than a month before Netflix's much-awaited television series, Stranger Things season 5, releases, the popular actor, Noah Schnapp, seemingly dropped a huge spoiler.

On Sunday, October 26, the 21-year-old American actor posted a late-night video on his official TikTok account to interact with his fans, who are eagerly waiting for the new season's launch. 

In a viral video, Noah – who was seen lying in a bed – opened up about his infamous character, Will Byers, who will end with Mike Wheeler, portrayed by Finn Wolfhard. 

Despite playing coy about the most-asked question, is Byler happening or not? The actor said, "This song will be in season 5 I wonder why."

The song playing is the 1987 hit, I Think We're Alone Now, by Tiffany, and it’s a cover of the 1967 song by Tommy James & the Shondells. 

Fans reaction over Noah Schnapp's spoiler: 

However, after this huge spoiler, fans quickly rushed to the comments section to express their excitement about the confirmation of Noah's character, Will Byers, beginning a relationship with Mike Wheeler in the new season.

One fan commented, "Byler endgame!!!"

"Byler Nation stand upppppp," another noted.

This update came after Netflix officially launched the Stranger Things 5: One Last Adventure Tour, a global fan celebration leading up to the final season of its flagship series. 

Notably, Volume 1 is arriving on November 26, with four episodes, while the remaining three episodes will premiere on Christmas, and the finale episode on New Year's Eve.

