'Stranger Things' star Noah Schnapp drops huge clue ahead of season 5 finale

Less than a month before Netflix's much-awaited television series, Stranger Things season 5, releases, the popular actor, Noah Schnapp, seemingly dropped a huge spoiler.
On Sunday, October 26, the 21-year-old American actor posted a late-night video on his official TikTok account to interact with his fans, who are eagerly waiting for the new season's launch.
In a viral video, Noah – who was seen lying in a bed – opened up about his infamous character, Will Byers, who will end with Mike Wheeler, portrayed by Finn Wolfhard.
Despite playing coy about the most-asked question, is Byler happening or not? The actor said, "This song will be in season 5 I wonder why."
The song playing is the 1987 hit, I Think We're Alone Now, by Tiffany, and it’s a cover of the 1967 song by Tommy James & the Shondells.
Fans reaction over Noah Schnapp's spoiler:
However, after this huge spoiler, fans quickly rushed to the comments section to express their excitement about the confirmation of Noah's character, Will Byers, beginning a relationship with Mike Wheeler in the new season.
One fan commented, "Byler endgame!!!"
"Byler Nation stand upppppp," another noted.
This update came after Netflix officially launched the Stranger Things 5: One Last Adventure Tour, a global fan celebration leading up to the final season of its flagship series.
Notably, Volume 1 is arriving on November 26, with four episodes, while the remaining three episodes will premiere on Christmas, and the finale episode on New Year's Eve.