Entertainment

Chris Evans welcomes first baby with wife Alba Baptista

'The Avengers' star, who tied the knot with his wife Alba Baptista in September 2023, has welcomed his first baby

  • By Hania Jamil
  • |
Chris Evans welcomes first baby with wife Alba Baptista
Chris Evans welcomes first baby with wife Alba Baptista

Chris Evans has taken over a more important role besides Captain America.

The Materialists actor and his wife, Alba Baptista, have reportedly welcomed their first child after two years of marriage.

No details, including the gender of the baby, have been confirmed; however, TMZ reported that Baptista gave birth in Massachusetts on Saturday.

In July, the pair sparked pregnancy speculations after Evans' father-in-law, Luiz Baptista, left a telling comment on social media.

Under a fan-made Father's Day tribute, honouring Baptista and Evan's dads, Luiz penned, "Chris, your turn is coming!"

Last year, when asked about his plans to expand his family, the actor said to People magazine that him and his wife are thinking of adopting a puppy or older dog.

Moreover, in November 2024, Evans was asked if he hopes to become a "superhero dad", he shared with Access Hollywood, "Yeah, I hope so. Yeah, absolutely. The title of dad is an exciting one."

About Chris Evans and Alba Baptista's relationship:

Chris Evans and wife Alba Baptista were first spotted holding hands in November 2022, one year after the pair initially sparked romance rumours.

In January 2023, the head over heels pair seemingly went public with their relationship when Evans posted an adorable video of the couple from the past year.

The same year, in September, Chris Evans and Alba Baptista tied the knot in Boston in front of family and friends, including several of Evans' Avengers costars.

Advertisement
You Might Like:
Advertisement

Taylor Swift gets adorable shout-out from Travis Kelce after major milestone

Taylor Swift gets adorable shout-out from Travis Kelce after major milestone
The Kansas City Chiefs tight end has landed his 100th career touchdown, including playoffs, in a historic feat

Kim Kardashian shares major health update after shocking brain illness scare

Kim Kardashian shares major health update after shocking brain illness scare
'The Kardashians' star revealed her brain diagnosis in a teaser for new show

Kate Hudson, Danny Fujikawa make rare appearance at 'Song Sung Blue' premiere

Kate Hudson, Danny Fujikawa make rare appearance at 'Song Sung Blue' premiere
The 'Song Sung Blue' film will be released in theatres this December

'Stranger Things' star Noah Schnapp drops huge clue ahead of season 5 finale

'Stranger Things' star Noah Schnapp drops huge clue ahead of season 5 finale
The much-awaited season 5 of 'Stranger Things' will premiere on Netflix in November this year

Bad Omens announces 2026 arena tour: Check out entire schedule

Bad Omens announces 2026 arena tour: Check out entire schedule
Bad Omens North American tour will start from February 22, 2026, in Salt Lake City, and will end on March 27 in Oakland

Late influencer Ben Bader's family breaks silence after his sudden death

Late influencer Ben Bader's family breaks silence after his sudden death
Ben Bader's girlfriend, Reem, confirmed his death on social media a few days after his passing

Noah Schnapp plays coy about 'Byler' romance in 'Stranger Things' season 5

Noah Schnapp plays coy about 'Byler' romance in 'Stranger Things' season 5
A whirlpool romance between Noah Schnapp and Finn Wolfhard might be awaiting fans in 'Stranger Things' finale

Prunella Scales, 'Fawlty Towers' star dies at 93

Prunella Scales, 'Fawlty Towers' star dies at 93
Prunella Scales, who had been battling vascular dementia since 2013, has died at the age of 93

Top 5 pop culture moments of 2025 to recreate this Halloween

Top 5 pop culture moments of 2025 to recreate this Halloween
From Coldplay concert's cheating couple to Labubu dolls, 2025 might just have been one of the most iconic years for Halloween costumes

Jennifer Lawrence breaks internet with her post-baby transformation plans

Jennifer Lawrence breaks internet with her post-baby transformation plans
The 'Hunger Games' starlet welcomed her second baby with her husband, Cooke Maroney, in March this year

King Frederik, Queen Mary embark on historic visit to Latvia

King Frederik, Queen Mary embark on historic visit to Latvia
The Danish palace shared the update on the monarch’s upcoming visit to Latvia

Miley Cyrus’ ex Liam Hemsworth talks about his engagement with Gabriella

Miley Cyrus’ ex Liam Hemsworth talks about his engagement with Gabriella
Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus finalized their divorce in Janurary 2020