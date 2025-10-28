Kim Kardashian shares major health update after shocking brain illness scare 

Kim Kardashian shared a major update on her health after being diagnosed with a shocking brain illness.
In an interview with Good Morning America, the SKIMS founder asked about her current condition on Tuesday, October 28.
In response, Kardashian said, "I had to end up going and getting tons of other brain scans at Cedars-Sinai [Medical Centre] with all the team."
Meanwhile, promoting her new television series, All's Fair, the businesswoman cheekily noted, "Just tune in next week. But everything works out," before urging her fans to attend routine health screenings.
"It’s just a good measure to go make sure that you always check everything, and health is wealth. You just have to be careful with everything that you do," the 45-year-old reality television star added.
This update comes a few weeks after Kim Kardashian revealed in a teaser shown at the end of the season 7 premiere of The Kardashians last week.
In the viral teaser, the All’s Fair star could be seen receiving an MRI before explaining that "a little aneurysm" had been discovered in the test.
Kim Kardashian will next appear in Ryan Murphy's new directorial television series, All's Fair, which will premiere on November 4 on Disney+.