BTS Jin reunites with members after completing military service

Jin is Back!
BTS member Kim Seok-Jin, popularly known as Jin, has returned from military service nearly two years after completing his mandatory duty on June 7, 2024.
After being discharged, Jin first saluted at the gate and was greeted with bouquets by the staff, marking the end of his military service.
He was then warmly received by his bandmates, RM, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook, who were present at the Army Division to celebrate his return.
In the video circulating on social media, RM was seen playing BTS' hit song Dynamite on the saxophone to celebrate the occasion while Jungkook gave Jin a friendly pat on the back as soon as they met.
Jin enlisted in the Army on December 13, 2022, becoming the first member of BTS to start his military service.
During his tenure, he served as an assistant instructor at the 5th Infantry Division's Recruit Training Center.
Currently, the other six members of BTS are in the process of completing their mandatory military service.
J-Hope is expected to be the next to return, followed by the other members in June 2025.
BTS is slated to reunite as a group in 2025.