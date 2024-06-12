Dwayne Johnson gets injured amid 'Smashing Machine' filming

Dwayne Johnson has suffered from an elbow injury while filming his upcoming most-awaited flick, The Smashing Machine.
The Rock, who stars as MMA and UFC legend Mark Kerr in the upcoming series, posted a video clip on his Instagram on Tuesday to show his injury.
He began the clip with, "Anytime your film is called The Smashing Machine, you're kind of going to get smashed up."
Pointing at his injured elbow, which has a giant bump now, he quipped, "Look at that sucker right there. Looks like I have a cantaloupe at the bottom of my elbow."
The Black Adam star admitted that he "got banged up pretty good today in our scenes" before sharing that the painful injury could result in some soft tissue damage.
Later in the video, Dwayne remembered his late father’s saying, "But all good. It is what it is until it isn't. I remember my old man used to say, God rest his soul... 'A day without pain is like a day without sunshine, boy!'"
The Moana 2 star asked his fans to comment down some great anti-inflammatories that can help him recover soon.
Dwayne’s upcoming drama series is expected to release in December 2024.