Entertainment

Dwayne Johnson gets injured amid 'Smashing Machine' filming

Dwayne Johnson’s most awaited show, ‘The Smashing Machine’ is expected to release in December 2024

  • by Web Desk
  • June 12, 2024
Dwayne Johnson gets injured amid 'Smashing Machine' filming
Dwayne Johnson gets injured amid 'Smashing Machine' filming

Dwayne Johnson has suffered from an elbow injury while filming his upcoming most-awaited flick, The Smashing Machine.

The Rock, who stars as MMA and UFC legend Mark Kerr in the upcoming series, posted a video clip on his Instagram on Tuesday to show his injury.

He began the clip with, "Anytime your film is called The Smashing Machine, you're kind of going to get smashed up." 


Pointing at his injured elbow, which has a giant bump now, he quipped, "Look at that sucker right there. Looks like I have a cantaloupe at the bottom of my elbow."

The Black Adam star admitted that he "got banged up pretty good today in our scenes" before sharing that the painful injury could result in some soft tissue damage.

Later in the video, Dwayne remembered his late father’s saying, "But all good. It is what it is until it isn't. I remember my old man used to say, God rest his soul... 'A day without pain is like a day without sunshine, boy!'"

The Moana 2 star asked his fans to comment down some great anti-inflammatories that can help him recover soon.

Dwayne’s upcoming drama series is expected to release in December 2024. 

YouTube star Ben Potter's death details REVEALED

YouTube star Ben Potter's death details REVEALED
BTS Jin reunites with members after completing military service

BTS Jin reunites with members after completing military service
Dwayne Johnson gets injured amid 'Smashing Machine' filming

Dwayne Johnson gets injured amid 'Smashing Machine' filming
Miley Cyrus steps out for romantic date with boyfriend Maxx Morando

Miley Cyrus steps out for romantic date with boyfriend Maxx Morando

Entertainment News

Miley Cyrus steps out for romantic date with boyfriend Maxx Morando
Miley Cyrus steps out for romantic date with boyfriend Maxx Morando
Miley Cyrus steps out for romantic date with boyfriend Maxx Morando
Kartik Aryan dishes out qualities he seeks in ideal soulmate
Miley Cyrus steps out for romantic date with boyfriend Maxx Morando
Kendall Jenner enjoys dinner date with Bad Bunny amid breakup rumors
Miley Cyrus steps out for romantic date with boyfriend Maxx Morando
'American Psycho' costars unimpressed with Christian Bale's acting initially
Miley Cyrus steps out for romantic date with boyfriend Maxx Morando
Kevin Jonas ends up in hospital due to skin cancer
Miley Cyrus steps out for romantic date with boyfriend Maxx Morando
Saba Qamar drops yet another carousal from her extravagant abode
Miley Cyrus steps out for romantic date with boyfriend Maxx Morando
Hania Aamir, Zaviyar Nauman's bridal photoshoot sets fans' thoughts racing
Miley Cyrus steps out for romantic date with boyfriend Maxx Morando
Céline Dion reveals ‘fatal’ health crisis amid ‘I Am’ release
Miley Cyrus steps out for romantic date with boyfriend Maxx Morando
Kartik Aaryan opens up about ‘lowest point’ in his life
Miley Cyrus steps out for romantic date with boyfriend Maxx Morando
Oprah Winfrey hospitalized with ‘very serious’ virus
Miley Cyrus steps out for romantic date with boyfriend Maxx Morando
Did Chris Martin, Dakota Johnson break up?
Miley Cyrus steps out for romantic date with boyfriend Maxx Morando
Dua Lipa turns heads with backless blue dress at Jacquemus’ Italy show